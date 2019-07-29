5 Top Stocks that Millennials are Buying

It’s a digital world out there, and that has a big impact on millennials’ investing. The generation that’s grown up in it doesn’t invest the way their grandparents did. We’ve used TipRanks Smart Portfolio tool to track demographic data on investors, based on more than 57,000 uploaded portfolios in the Smart Portfolio tool. While those under age 35 are still a minority of market investors, their stock preferences reflect their Information Age upbringing.

Those preferences tilt heavily towards tech; millennials’ stock choices gravitate to ecommerce, apps, and cloud computing. When they do invest heavily in manufacturing, their tech bent is still clear: millennials like AMD, which makes semiconductor chips, and Tesla, which is pushing the envelope of electric and self-driving cars. We’ve found five stocks for which millennials make up more than one-fourth of the investor base; let’s take a closer look.

Alibaba Group Holdings, Ltd. (BABA)

Alibaba is best known as the Chinese version of Amazon.com (AMZN). From the individual portfolios that TipRanks tracks, the data shows that 26% of BABA shareholders are under the age of 35. This age group has never known a world without online retail, and so an ecommerce platform is naturally an attractive investment for them. BABA brings advantages to this age group that AMZN lacks.

To start with, stock in BABA costs only a fraction of AMZN’s famously high $1,943 share price, and important point for a cohort that came of age only to face the Great Recession. Secondly, BABA has a high 22.9% upside potential, the highest among the stocks we’re looking at here.

Alibaba finds that upside in its market position – the company is the largest online retailer in China, the world’s most populous country and second largest economy. Even though only half of China’s 1.4 billion population has regular internet access, BABA can still rely on a domestic customer base of 600 to 700 million, about double the United States’ total population of 330 million. And Alibaba can rely on its domestic base growing, as even though China’s government restricts online access – and especially access to the global internet – increasing urbanization and improving infrastructure means that more and more Chinese will have web access in the near- to mid-term.

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil believes that China’s increasing digitization will benefit Alibaba, as the company has payment apps and other platforms that will gain market share in newly opened second-tier city markets. He said, “In addition to targeting sales in lower-tier cities, Alibaba has been expanding its service businesses in those places, but investment has been fairly disciplined. The company is trying to take advantage of its existing ecosystem to keep customers from defecting without spending too much on marketing.” Patil gives BABA a $205 price target, with an upside potential of 15%.

Alibaba’s strong buy in the analyst consensus comes from a unanimous 16 buy ratings assigned in the past three months. The stock’s $219 average price target gives it a 22% upside from the share price of $178.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

You can’t have modern high tech without the ubiquitous silicon semiconductor, so it only makes sense that a cohort which likes tech companies would also like the chip makers. That is one reason why, according to TipRank’s Smart Portfolio tracking, millennials make up 27% of AMD’s shareholders.