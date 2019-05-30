5 Truly Tragic Ways Ticks Can Kill Your Dog

Ticks can cause Lyme disease, Powassan virus, and even the meat sweats, but that’s just ticks on humans. Ticks on dogs are an entirely different animal. There are many tick-borne illnesses that can be especially dangerous and deadly for dogs. Applying tick prevention medications and checking pups for bugs regularly for bugs can help, but that’s sometimes not enough. Knowing what symptoms to be aware of and when to go to the veterinarian could ultimately make the difference between a dog’s life and death. From anaplasmosis to rocky mountain spotted fever, these are the signs pet parents need to look out for.

man checking dog for ticks More

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

Transmitted by American Dog, Lone Star, and Wood Ticks, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is something of a triple threat for pups (and humans!). Rickettsia rickettsii, the bacterium behind the disease, acts very similarly to Ehrlichia, and infects dogs in acute and subclinical phases. But with RMSF, the acute stage is the most serious. Within two weeks of a bite, dogs may experience loss of appetite, cough, pinkeye, swelling of the legs and joints, seizures, skin lesions, and renal failure. The good news is that it can be treated with antibiotics. The bad news is that, untreated, it can be fatal.

Canine Anaplasmosis

Typically transmitted by Deer and Brown Dog Ticks, Canine Anaplasmosis is a bacteria infection that causes joint pain, fever, lethargy, and loss of appetite about one week after Fido is bitten. Veterinarians can identify it with a battery of tests, and the prognosis is pretty good if you catch the disease early and begin treating your dog with the antibiotic doxycycline. In rare instances it can cause seizures and kidney disease, both of which can be fatal.

Canine Ehrlichiosis

Canine Ehrlichiosis, otherwise known as “canine hemorrhagic fever” and “canine typhus” affected many military dogs in the Vietnam War. Transmitted by the Lone Star Tick, it comes on in three separate waves. During the acute phase (one to three weeks after a bite) Ehrlichia bacteria infect the dog’s white blood cells and reproduce inside of them. This causes fever, depression, lethargy, loss of appetite, shortness of breath, joint pain and stiffness, and bruises.

Most dogs recover from the acute phase but, if they don’t, they enter the subclinical phase which can last for months or years as the bacteria remain latent. Until the chronic phase, which can result in weight loss, anemia, behavioral problems, bleeding, eye inflammation, fluid accumulation in the hind legs. A dog’s long-term health depends on detecting the Ehrlichia bacteria in the acute phase, when it is still treatable with antibiotics.

Otherwise, dogs may need intravenous fluids or blood transfusions to survive.