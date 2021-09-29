How 5 types of ASMR are made

ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response. The sensation is often described as tingly or satisfying and can be triggered with sounds and visuals. Here's how five types of ASMR are made. Many creators have started a variety of ASMR trends, from cutting kinetic sand to creating satisfying animated ads with sound. For more, visit: ASMR ads: https://www.lioncolony.com Kinetic sand: https://www.instagram.com/sand.tagious/ Clay cracking: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfxnGHOJh8kwYkJBSXrizVg Slime cooking: https://snoopslimes.co Lush product cutting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekn8rus0pvo&t=62s Hot knife slicing: https://www.youtube.com/c/WatchItMelt

