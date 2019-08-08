These Detailed Pictures Show Exactly What Different Types of Psoriasis Look Like

From Prevention

This article was medically reviewed by Caroline Chang, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and member of the Prevention Medical Review Board, on August 8, 2019.



We all get rashes from time to time, whether it’s from exposure to additives, certain metals, plants, or allergens. But what if your rash just doesn’t go away—and is also inflamed, growing scales, and so itchy you can barely sleep? Those symptoms could point to psoriasis, an autoimmune condition in which the body produces new skin cells so rapidly that they pile up on the surface, producing raised, crusty-looking patches in the process.

However, psoriasis can take five different forms: plaque, gutatte, inverse, pustular, and erythrodermic. Some are more common while others are more severe, and it can be difficult to pinpoint which type you are dealing with. That’s because they don’t all look the same (and may look a lot like eczema), can have various causes, and often require different treatments.

Psoriasis is common and impacts more than 8 million Americans—and 125 million people worldwide, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF). If you think your rash could be something more severe, check out the psoriasis pictures below. Then, make an appointment with a dermatologist to get a physical exam, proper diagnosis, and personalized treatment plan.

Plaque psoriasis

Plaque psoriasis is the most common type of psoriasis. In fact, 80 to 90 percent of people with the disease have plaque psoriasis, per the NPF. Look for reddish-pinkish, raised skin lesions (called plaques) that are topped with silvery scales. They might be itchy or sore, and if you scratch them, you may notice pinpoint bleeding.

These plaques can occur anywhere on the body, but some of the areas where they most commonly appear include the elbows, the knees, the lower back, and the scalp. The size of the patches and how much body surface area they cover can vary widely. Patients with plaque psoriasis may also experience nail problems, such as pitted or discolored nails, or nails that fall off.

Plaque psoriasis treatment might include topical or oral medications, light or laser therapy, or the newest type of treatment: biologic therapy. The type of treatment you receive depends on many factors, like the severity of the psoriasis, your lifestyle, your insurance, what other medical conditions you have, and what medications you’re already taking.

Guttate psoriasis

