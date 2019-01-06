5 U.S.-Focused Pot Stocks That Could Make You Rich

The marijuana industry recently put the finishing touches on what was its most defining year ever. In 2018, Canada became the first industrialized country in the world, and only the second country overall behind Uruguay, to legalize recreational cannabis. In doing so, Canada opened the door to billions of dollars in added annual sales and, more importantly, declared the legal pot industry a legitimate business model.

However, major advancements happened in the U.S., too. Two more states legalized medical pot (Utah and Missouri), which increased the number of states to have legalized cannabis in some capacity to 32. We also saw the green light given to adult-use pot in two states (Vermont and Michigan), raising the number of recreational marijuana states to 10. And let's not forget that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its first cannabis-derived drug, and President Trump signed the Farm Bill into law, thereby legalizing hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD), the nonpsychoactive cannabinoid best known for its perceived medical benefits.

These five U.S.-focused marijuana stocks could be moneymakers

It was a good year throughout North America, but the truth of the matter is that the U.S. offers the greater long-term opportunity. If the U.S. federal government were to change its tune on marijuana, the U.S. weed market would leave Canada in the dust. That's what makes U.S. pot stocks so intriguing in the upcoming year. If you're looking for ways to gain exposure to the U.S. cannabis industry, the following five stocks may one day make you rich.

Origin House

Even though it's headquartered in Canada, all the excitement surrounding Origin House (NASDAQOTH: ORHOF), which was previously known as CannaRoyalty, is based on the California market.

Whereas most of the focus is on cannabis growers in California -- and rightly so considering that sales in the Golden State alone could top all of Canada -- Origin House finds itself in a unique niche in the fast-growing market. With potentially thousands of products competing for shelf space in hundreds of dispensaries, Origin House will be among the very few licensed distributors in the California cannabis supply chain. With little competition and seemingly guaranteed cash flow, Origin House has been actively acquiring distribution companies. As oversupply issues and regulatory red tape regarding dispensary approvals naturally work themselves out over the next 12 to 24 months, Origin House should see its revenue and distribution market share soar.

The company has also worked into other areas of the California supply chain via acquisition. Just a month ago it purchased cannabis cultivator Cub City for just over $7 million, giving it access to 1,400 kilograms of premium dried cannabis per year, along with Cub City's proprietary production techniques.

Although profitability isn't expected in 2019, investors with a long-term mind-set could do very well with Origin House.

