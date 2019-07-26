5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety

As the summer 2019 season goes deep into the second month, GuruFocus' value screeners continue identifying investing opportunities for the remaining five months of the year. The five undervalued-predictable companies with the highest margin of safety in terms of the discounted cash flow model are Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS), Tech Data Corp. (NASDAQ:TECD), Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH), Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) and Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG).

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Friday that real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 2.1% during the quarter ending June 30, down 1% from real GDP growth during the previous quarter. Downturns in inventory investment, exports and nonresidential fixed investment contributed to the deceleration of GDP quarter over quarter.

Buffett's indicator inches closer to all-time high

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s favorite market indicator reached 147.6%, approximately 0.9% from its all-time high of 148.5% set in March 2020. Based on this market valuation level, the estimated market return per year, assuming valuations revert to the mean, is -2.4%.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 27,192.45, approximately 167 points below its all-time high of 27,359.16 set on July 15, the Nasdaq Composite and Standard & Poor's 500 index set new intraday highs, led by strong earnings from Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(GOOG), Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) holding Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Value screeners identify opportunities for remainder of the year

GuruFocus' value screens, one of our most popular Premium features, continues to identify good investing opportunities for the remainder of the year, as the following table illustrates.

Screener USA Asia Europe Canada UK/ Ireland Oceania Latin America Africa India Graham Net-Net 184 594 223 54 60 12 8 14 68 Undervalued Predictable 49 71 116 8 61 5 48 7 10 Buffett-Munger 29 109 66 3 33 0 24 5 38 Greenblatt Magic Formula 4485 13344 6700 532 2883 565 1150 328 3421 Historical Low Price-Sales 48 131 58 1 29 0 23 9 31 Historical Low Price-Book 59 125 67 1 40 1 30 11 29 Peter Lynch Screen 37 62 30 0 20 0 3 2 17 52-week Lows 1414 3805 1877 165 853 78 543 193 2266 52-week Highs 2084 2089 3254 251 1742 219 710 125 333







The Undervalued-Predictable model portfolio continues outperforming the benchmark, with a 13.01% annualized return over the past 10 years, compared to the S&P 500's annualized return of 11.83% over the same period.

Alliance Data

With a current price of $158.88, Alliance Data has an 87% margin of safety according to the discounted cash flow model and a 61% margin of safety according to the discounted earnings model.

The Plano, Texas-based company offers marketing, loyalty program and private-label credit card services. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive signs, which include a return on equity that outperforms 93.77% of global competitors and a Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) return on capital that outperforms 82.69% of global competitors. Additionally, the company has a five-star business predictability rank, suggesting strong and consistent revenue and earnings growth.

Despite strong profitability, Alliance Data's financial strength ranks just 4 out of 10 on the heels of interest coverage below Benjamin Graham's safe threshold of 5 and an Altman Z-score that suggests possible financial distress.

Gurus with large holdings in Alliance Data include Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio), Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Parnassus Fund and Jeff Ubben (Trades, Portfolio)'s ValueAct Holdings.