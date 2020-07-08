5 Undervalued Stocks With Predictable Business

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following companies have high business predictability ratings and wide margins of safety as of July 8.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has a business predictability rank of 3 out of 5 stars and, according to the discounted cash flow calculator, a 19.65% margin of safety at an average price of $11.49 per share.





The healthcare facility real estate investment trust has a market cap of $1.3 billion and an enterprise value of $4.1 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 7.9%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock price has declined 36.81% and is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 9.04. The share price has been as high as $24.03 and as low as $9.95 in the last year. As of July 8, the stock was trading 52.18% below its 52-week high and 15.48% above its 52-week low.

With 4.77% of outstanding shares, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.78% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management with 0.25%.

GATX Corp. (GATX) has a 3.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 59.75% margin of safety at the average price of $58.37 per share.

The provider of railcar leasing services has a market cap of $2 billion and an enterprise value of $7.1 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has declined 1.2%.

The stock has lost 22.7% over the last 12 months and shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 9.71. The share price has been as high as $86.01 and as low as $50.69 in the last 52 weeks. As of July 8, the stock was trading 32.14% below its 52-week high and 15.15% above its 52-week low.

With 5.84% of outstanding shares, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s GAMCO Investors is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) has a 3.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 12.9% margin of safety at an average price of $49 per share.

The logistic company has a $1.3 billion market cap and an enterprise value of $1.6 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 12.2% and its earnings per share have grown 15.5%.

The share price has lost 16.15% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 18.06. The share price has been as high as $72.09 and as low as $39.59 in the last 52 weeks. As of July 8, the stock was trading 32.13% below its 52-week high and 23.59% above its 52-week low.

With 2.63% of outstanding shares, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's most notable shareholder, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.31% and Jones with 0.05%.

CBRE Group

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) has a 4-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 58.93% margin of safety at an average price of $44.31 per share.

The provider of real estate services has a market cap of $14.8 billion and an enterprise value of $18.5 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 22% and its earnings per share has increased by 21.8%.