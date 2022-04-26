Upper Arlington parent faces drug and other charges after 5 elementary students sickened

A parent is facing child endangerment and other charges after illegal drugs were brought to an Upper Arlington elementary school last Friday "by a student and shared with several other students," according to Upper Arlington police.

Scott C. Macre, 43, of Upper Arlington, is charged with endangering children, possession of drugs and obstruction, police announced Monday. A summons was served to Macre to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court, according to police, who identified him as a parent.

The drugs appear to have been in the form of some sort of edible based on the statements by police and the school district.

Five Windermere Elementary School became ill Friday after sharing what the school district called in a release "a non-school food item” at lunch that afternoon, the district had announced.

Upper Arlington police and fire medics were called to the school. The five ill students who ingested the drugs were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital for treatment and the parents of the students affected were contacted, according to an email sent to the elementary school parents.

"We reassured everyone that all of the students who got sick during lunch/recess on Friday are safe," Principal Julie Nolan said in an email Monday to parents. "Everyone is ok, and everyone did exactly what they were supposed to do."

The school district did not respond Monday to a request from The Dispatch for additional information. Two school board members also did not respond to messages seeking comment Monday.

