5 Utilities Outperforming the Market

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months as of April 17.

Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) has a market cap of $2.36 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 25.66% over the past year.





Shares are trading with a price-book ratio of 1.56. According to the DCF calculator, the stock is overpriced by 247% at $23.10. As of Friday, the share price was 30.70% above the 52-week low and 28.68% below the 52-week high.

The company, which provides renewable energy, has a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 4.16% and return on assets of 0.65% are underperforming 64% of companies in the utilities, independent power producers industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.08 is below the industry median of 0.17.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.53% of outstanding shares, followed by Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

With a market cap of $11 billion, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 9.38% over the past 12 months.

Shares are trading with a price-book ratio of 1.95. According to the DCF calculator, the stock is largely overpriced by 4,869% at $37.27. As of Friday, the price was 45.09% above the 52-week low and 33.60% below the 52-week high.

The company has a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The return equity of 0.92% and return on assets of 0.49% are underperforming 86% of companies in the utilities, regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is below the industry median of 0.25.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons with 0.07% of outstanding shares.

Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has a market cap of $3.62 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 27.14% over the past year.

Shares are trading with a price-book ratio of 1.07. As of Friday, the price was 28.98% above the 52-week low and 18.03% below the 52-week high.

The electric utility company has a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -0.62% and return on assets of -0.12% are underperforming 74% of companies in the utilities, independent power producers industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.02 is below the industry median of 0.17.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 1.38% of outstanding shares, followed by David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)'s Appaloosa LP with 0.22% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Dominion Energy

With a market cap of $65 billion, Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 12.29% over the past 12 months.

