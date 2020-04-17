5 Utilities Outperforming the Market

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months as of April 17.
Atlantica Yield
Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) has a market cap of $2.36 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 25.66% over the past year.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Sign with AY. Click here to check it out.
- AY 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AY
- Peter Lynch Chart of AY
Shares are trading with a price-book ratio of 1.56. According to the DCF calculator, the stock is overpriced by 247% at $23.10. As of Friday, the share price was 30.70% above the 52-week low and 28.68% below the 52-week high.
The company, which provides renewable energy, has a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 4.16% and return on assets of 0.65% are underperforming 64% of companies in the utilities, independent power producers industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.08 is below the industry median of 0.17.
Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.53% of outstanding shares, followed by Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
With a market cap of $11 billion, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 9.38% over the past 12 months.
Shares are trading with a price-book ratio of 1.95. According to the DCF calculator, the stock is largely overpriced by 4,869% at $37.27. As of Friday, the price was 45.09% above the 52-week low and 33.60% below the 52-week high.
The company has a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The return equity of 0.92% and return on assets of 0.49% are underperforming 86% of companies in the utilities, regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is below the industry median of 0.25.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons with 0.07% of outstanding shares.
Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has a market cap of $3.62 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 27.14% over the past year.
Shares are trading with a price-book ratio of 1.07. As of Friday, the price was 28.98% above the 52-week low and 18.03% below the 52-week high.
The electric utility company has a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -0.62% and return on assets of -0.12% are underperforming 74% of companies in the utilities, independent power producers industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.02 is below the industry median of 0.17.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 1.38% of outstanding shares, followed by David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)'s Appaloosa LP with 0.22% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.
Dominion Energy
With a market cap of $65 billion, Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 12.29% over the past 12 months.
Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 48.38. According to the DCF calculator, the stock is overpriced by 346% at $79.78 per share. As of Friday, the price was 37.07% above the 52-week low and 12.85% below the 52-week high.
The integrated energy company has a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 4.93% and return on assets of 1.4% are underperforming 75% of companies in the utilities, regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.31 is below the industry median of 0.36.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.10% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.
Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy (ES) has a market cap of $29.90 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 32.10% over the past 12 months.
Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 31.64. According to the DCF calculator, the stock is overpriced by 193% at $89.45 per share. As of Friday, the price was 46.96% above the 52-week low and 10.29% below the 52-week high.
The company, which provides regulated electric, gas and water distribution services, has a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.6% and return on assets of 2.31% are underperforming 62% of companies in the utilities, regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.31 is below the industry median of 0.36.
Simons is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.19% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s GAMCO Investors with 0.07%.
Disclosure: I do not own any of the stocks mentioned.
Read more here:
- T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Exits Allergan, JPMorgan
- 5 Guru Stocks With 5-Star Business
- The Parnassus Fund Exits Alliance Data Systems, CVS
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Sign with AY. Click here to check it out.
- AY 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AY
- Peter Lynch Chart of AY