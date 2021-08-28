5 ways to become a millionaire — starting with $10

Who wants to be a millionaire?

Even if those words don’t strike a nostalgic chord,you might be eagerly raising your hand, anyway. Because, of course you want $1 million. And it doesn’t have to be hard to start the process of getting there.

If you’ve got $10 and a smartphone in your pocket, you’ve got the tools you need to be on your way to seven figures.

Save $5 and get $5 in free stocks

Start your investing journey with just $10 — and only put up half of it yourself.

There's an investing app that helps you build wealth $5 at a time — and it’ll even kick in a $5 bonus to get you started.

You can stash away funds for yourself, your retirement and even for your kids through the app. Just let it know how much you want to contribute each week, and the app’s robots put it into the best investments to grow and achieve your goals.

You can also pick and choose stocks yourself, if you feel like backing your favorite companies. But, unless you’re a professional stockbroker, we recommend letting the investing app handle that part for you, so you can sit back and watch your savings grow on autopilot.

You’ll pay no commissions to invest with Stash, just a monthly membership fee between $1 and $9, depending on which features you want to use.

Get paid $10 for saving your spare change

This is as easy as saving money can possibly get: This roboadvisor app lets you invest spare change while you shop.

Here’s how it works: Say you buy a coffee for $2.25. Swipe your card, and the app automatically rounds up the purchase to $3, and sticks the leftover $0.75 into your investment portfolio. Like a super-charged piggy bank.

You don’t have to think about stocks or pick lint off of the change in your pocket. Just connect any debit and credit cards you use to your account, and the app automates everything for you. Plus, when you sign up through this link, the service adds a $10 bonus to your account as soon as you make your first investment. That’s like filling up your whole coffee punch card!

Win up to $225 in Apple or Ford stock

You’ll get one full share of a stock worth up to $225 when you open an account with this famous investment app.

The app makes investing easy and accessible for anyone by charging no fees through its easy-to-use platform.

Opt for ready-made funds designed to meet your investment goals, or choose individual stocks yourself — you’ll pay zero commissions on trades (that’s investor-speak for “this is a good deal”).

When you sign up for a free account, you’ll get a free share of stock chosen at random from the most popular companies on the brokerage. The luckiest 1% get a share worth between $50 and $200. Most users get a share worth between $2.50 and $10 — and that’s $10 closer to your $1 million!

Build a real estate empire (you don't need millions)

If you have your heart set on getting into the real estate game, you don’t need to be a millionaire to do it.

This investing service makes it possible to invest in high-end real estate properties without spending a fortune.

Investing with the service is a lot like buying stocks, only instead of getting a piece of a company, you get a share of real estate. You’re basically crowdfunding the purchase of properties all over the country, from commercial developments in LA to residential buildings in NYC.

You’ll have a diverse portfolio of properties that would usually be available to big-time real estate investors, and you’ll also receive payouts through quarterly dividend distributions.

The investing service's plans start with minumums of $10 invested, with a flat 0.15% annual investment advisory fee and a 0.85% asset management fee. That works out to $10 a year for every $1,000 you invest.

It only takes a few minutes to get started, so if you’ve been hoping to pad your portfolio with primo properties, investing in real estate with this service is a great call.

Get $1M in life insurance for less than $20/month

Get a quote online for life insurance from an online comparison service in seconds.

It’s totally worth it for your family’s peace of mind.

Signing up for life insurance used to be a colossal pain in the neck and a major time suck, with phone calls and medical exams. Free online services did away with the rigamarole and let you see your quote online in literal seconds, and then allow you to select your coverage and apply in just a few minutes.

Its policies are simple, too. No pushy sales conversations or complicated jargon.

These services often offer term life policies of 10, 15, 20, 25 or 30 years, with coverage from $50,000 to $1.5 million. Depending on your coverage and your circumstances, you could pay as little as $16 a month for $1 million in coverage.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.