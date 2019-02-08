Does Coconut Oil Actually Help You Lose Weight?

From Woman's Day

From bullet proof coffee to hair masks to cooking spray, there's no doubt coconut oil is one of the trendiest sources of fat on the market.

The New York Times surveyed Americans and a panel of nutritionists in 2016 and found that 72 percent of people consider the oil to be healthy, which explains why there's so many health and beauty products enriched with the magical ingredient.

But how many nutritionists from the survey categorized the oil as a health food? Less than 30 percent, likely because not many are aware that coconut oil is 90 percent saturated fat - the kind of fat that raises your cholesterol levels and increases your risk of heart disease.

The Presidential Advisory Board of the American Heart Association (AHA) went so far as to advise against consuming the fat all together in 2017, because of its ability to increase your "bad" LDL cholesterol to dangerous levels. Yet a disconnect still exists between experts and the general public about the health properties of the oil, specifically related to how it can help with weight loss.

According to certified nutritionist and naturopathic physician Bruce Fife, author of The Coconut Oil Miracle and president of the Coconut Research Center , the fat found in coconut oil can help your body burn fat, because the saturated fat found in coconut oil is made of different fatty acids than what's found in other oils, like canola or avocado.

Coconut oil is a medium-chain triglycerides (MCT), which takes another route through the digestive system and competes with glucose to become the body's preferred energy source. The result? A metabolism boost and weight loss in key areas of the body, including dangerous belly fat.

But how much coconut oil do you need to have in a day to lose weight, and is it safe to be eating so much saturated fat? Here are the facts you need to know, according to experts.

How Coconut Oil Can Help You Lose Weight

A small amount of research has found associations between coconut oil and weight loss, mostly centered around the fact that it can keep you full, boost your metabolism, and blast belly fat. But our experts say to proceed with caution.



1. It can boost your metabolism.

MCT oils like coconut oil can help you burn more calories in a day, which may aid with weight loss, according to research.

A study published in the International Journal of Obesity and Related Metabolic Disorders found that the long-term consumption of MCT oil may help you burn more calories than a diet that's heavier in long chain fatty acids, like olive oil, soybean oil, or avocado oil. When your cells use MCTs instead of glucose for fuel, the body's metabolism is boosted for up to 24 hours, Dr. Fife says.

"There's strong data on the weight loss properties of MCT oil in general, but not as much for coconut oil specifically," says Dr. Marie-Pierre St-Onge, Ph.D., associate professor of nutritional medicine at Columbia University. "Coconut oil is only 13.5 percent of purified MCT. To get 10 g of MCT, you need to eat 80 g coconut oil. 80 g of any oil in a single day is a lot of oil, especially coconut oil which is so high in saturated fat."

Furthermore, St-Onge' conducted a study in March 2018 that used showed lower doses of coconut oil and a blend of other MTCs did not increase calorie burn in overweight adolescents.