5 ways companies need to step up to help keep women in the workforce — to benefit everyone

Teresa Tanner
·4 min read

A senior leader walked into my office after returning from maternity leave with her third child and said she was quitting. It was too much, she told me. Work and family were at conflict, and family was going to win.

It was a story I had heard over and over as a former head of Human Resources, from new mothers to moms of teens, women who needed to care of an aging parent or a sick spouse. They loved their careers, but like almost half of all working women, they would need to step away for a period of time.

Women are stretched – trying to care for children whose schools or childcare centers are closed while simultaneously working full time. In the past year since the pandemic began, nearly 3 million women have been pushed out of the workforce – meaning there are now fewer women working than there were in 1988. Vice President Kamala Harris recently called it a national emergency that demands a national solution.

Time to step up with a solution now

But we cannot afford to wait for that. If a company isn’t assessing its programs and making changes, it’s contributing to the problem. They need to step up and help solve this problem. The time is now.

Women already are underrepresented in top leadership roles – making up only 1 in 5 top executives. Fewer than 41 women serve as CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. At this rate, it will take almost 100 years to reach gender parity in leadership roles.

When women leave work – regardless, the reason or length of the absence – not only do they lose income, but they forfeit seniority, forgo promotions and miss making retirement fund contributions. Companies suffer too. Lost talent means costly recruiting, on-boarding and productivity diminished to the learning curve.

Keeping women in the workforce benefits all of us. A strong female presence on executive teams is linked to profitability, according to a 2019 McKinsey & Co analysis. As female representation grew, so did the likelihood of outperformance. And our economy cannot fully recover until we get women back to work.

Companies need to think creatively to solve this and create a more diverse workforce. Here are five things to consider:

Ditch the 9-5. This schedule, along with the idea of full-time and part-time positions as the only options, is outdated, and was created decades ago when men made up the majority of the workforce and women stayed home to care for children and the home. It is unrealistic to think this still works best. These just aren’t working. We need to shake up the system creating other options for both men and women.

Kill the work gap penalty. Women forced to leave – especially during the pandemic - shouldn’t be penalized. A gap in a resume can mean starting at a lower level and losing seniority. More than a third of working mothers who are back at work after a career break agree that they struggled to get hired after their break and 61% say that it was challenging to re-enter the workforce according to a 2021 survey of 3,000 working parents conducted by LinkedIn and Censuswide.

Provide childcare solutions. From running its own programs to offering childcare and back up credits, companies need to understand that they need to step up and help working parents.

Don't just let women go

Offer Return to work programs. “Returnships” can be one way to bring experience women back into the workforce. Create a path with training and reskilling.

Never let them go. What if instead of women leaving, they just moved lanes. My startup helps companies remake their workforce, keeping employees attached to their companies – and available for temporary assignments and work – when they leave full-time jobs to care for children or meet other personal obligations. Our mantra is, why are you letting these people go? We shouldn’t be talking about on ramps and off ramps. Just move them to a different lane, keep them engaged with you in a different way. And that way when they are ready to come back to traditional work, you have that relationship with them and then can continue to contribute.

We must change. We cannot afford to lose the gains we have. We must ask more of our companies and corporations, more for our women and families – and ultimately our communities. These women – and all of us deserve it.

Teresa Tanner is the founder and CEO of Reserve Squad, a startup that helps companies retain women. She is the former chief administrative officer for one of the country’s largest banks.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Women left the workforce amid COVID, but there are ways to keep them

