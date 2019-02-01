5 Ways Your Financial Adviser Should Hold You Accountable

Achieving your goals requires much more than just choosing the right investments. To keep you on track, financial professionals sometimes need to step in with some clear coaching and a little tough love.

Clients often equate wealth management with providing investment advice, but investments are just one subset of a strong financial plan. The others -- risk management and tax planning -- are also integral to the achievement and preservation of wealth, but they are often treated as afterthoughts. Beyond managing your investments, your adviser should be an accountability partner for your financial fitness.

Here are five key ways you can expect your adviser to keep you in shape:

1. Remind you to take care of yourself first

Many of our clients, baby boomers in particular, find themselves "sandwiched" between aging parents with ongoing health care needs and grown children who are saddled with student debt. Meanwhile, retirement age approaches.

While hope may sustain some of us, financial plans should not be built on it. Boomer parents often assume that their kids will repay their generosity by caring for them in their dotage, for example, but these expectations are not based in financial or logistical reality. Nor is the expectation that markets will bridge the gap; a long-term investment plan can be tweaked as life circumstances change, but not to the extent that the client is left assuming intolerable risk in order to meet the needs of multiple generations.

Remember what the flight crew says during their safety demonstration: Put on your own oxygen mask first. Your accountability partner is there to remind you that limits are healthy.

2. Nudge you back on track when you fall behind schedule

And yet, indulging ourselves and loved ones is one of the joys that make our sacrifices worthwhile. Just as we might work out a bit extra to mitigate the calorie count of a decadent dessert, your adviser can help you shift priorities within a budget to accommodate a splurge.

3. Get you through the 'boring' parts of financial fitness

Some of us love to study markets and individual securities. Maybe it is hard for you to stay on the sidelines when the hottest tech stocks keep rising. Investment decisions matter, but so do less-exciting considerations, such as where you own your investments and how you can maximize your after-tax return.

Suppose half of your investable assets are in certificates of deposit (CDs) and the other half are invested in index funds. A skilled adviser can help you determine whether each asset type is held in a structure that will maximize after-tax returns. CDs held in a brokerage account, for example, generate income that is taxable in the current tax year. These income-producing assets may be better suited to a qualified account, such as an IRA, where the income would accrue tax-deferred or tax-free. Your adviser can help you determine whether a switch would be beneficial, explain the tax implications and shepherd you through the process. When you start to draw from your portfolio, owning assets in the right place may make your investment proceeds last up to seven years longer than they otherwise would.

Where you own what you own can affect future generations, as well. Receiving an inheritance in the form of a Roth (vs. a traditional) IRA could make a difference of tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to a young, high-earning individual, as the tax-free distributions are stretched out over their life expectancy. Real property and other assets subject to a step-up in cost basis to their value at the time of death can also make for efficient bequests to beneficiaries in high tax brackets. Accounts subject to ordinary income tax, such as deferred compensation or a deferred annuity, make better gifts to those -- including charities -- who will not feel as great of a tax impact.

Making these adjustments requires knowledge, focus and a lot of paperwork. Like a good workout, it may be painful but is made much easier by the help of an accountability partner.

4. Protect you from the unforeseen scenarios that you would rather not think about

Yes, we are all aware of our mortality and yes, we know that life insurance can help to protect our loved ones, especially in cases where death occurs in an untimely manner. Yet despite widespread knowledge of those eventualities, far too many of us are uninsured or under-insured.