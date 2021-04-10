5 ways to help anti-coup protesters on the ground in Myanmar right now

Erin Snodgrass
·5 min read
GettyImages 1232053850
Protesters make the three-finger salute as copies of the 2008 constitution are burnt during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon's South Okkalapa township on April 1, 2021. Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

  • More than 600 people have died in Myanmar since the military pulled a coup in February.

  • Protests and acts of civil disobedience continue across the country, despite targeted military violence.

  • Here is a collection of ways you can help those fighting for democracy on the ground in Myanmar.

More than 600 people have been killed in Myanmar since the country's military announced it would be taking over for at least a year more than two months ago on February 1.

Military security forces continue to escalate the violence, opening fire at protesters as the death toll grows each day. Dozens of children have been murdered - some in their own homes - and the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners estimates more than 2,000 have been detained.

Yet anti-coup protests and demonstrations persist, as Burmese people throughout the country stage acts of civil disobedience and risk their lives opposing the newfound, but not unfamiliar, military rule.

Even before the pandemic and subsequent coup, Myanmar was a country in poverty, working its way toward quasi-democracy after a 2011 transition from military control to free elections.

But February's coup and the resulting unrest have left the country in chaos and its people in danger.

Here are five ways you can help support those on the ground in Myanmar right now.

Donate directly to a local organization on the ground in Myanmar

The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw is the country's democratically elected legislature, currently in exile since the coup. This GoFundMe account is run by the Citizen of Burma Award Organization and aims to support the growing civil disobedience movement in the country and abolish the junta dictatorship.

Funds donated to the Civil Disobedience Movement go directly toward supporting protesters on the ground in Myanmar who are taking part in acts of civil disobedience.

Donate to a humanitarian aid organization providing assistance in Myanmar

There is a multitude of international humanitarian relief and aid organizations that provide both long-term stabilizing support as well as immediate assistance around the world.

Here are a few that are dedicating assistance to the crises in Myanmar:

The International Rescue Committee first began working in Myanmar in 2008 in response to a natural disaster. Since then the organization has partnered with local aid organizations, providing health care, water and sanitation services, career training, and support for community development projects.

Doctors without Borders, the French international, non-governmental, medical organization works in conflict zones to provide life-saving health care to those in need. The group was running projects throughout Myanmar prior to the coup and pandemic, specifically targeting those in hard-to-reach communities and people affected by interethnic displacements and violence.

Save the Children directs targeted assistance toward children living in difficult conditions around the globe. The organization was already involved in Myanmar before 2021, but it has become an outspoken voice against the violence and unrest that has led to more than 40 children's deaths since the coup.

GettyImages 1232021206
Relatives hold the three finger salute as they mourn around the dead body of Saw Lwin Moe, who died on March 29 during a protest amid a crackdown by security forces on demonstrations against the military coup, during his funeral in Yangon on March 30, 2021. Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Contact your representatives

The US government has already imposed some sanctions on Myanmar in response to the military coup, but activists are calling for more action from the international community.

Social justice groups like Chin Leaders of Tomorrow and International Campaign for the Rohingya have numerous letter campaigns organized through The Action Network, which will send a letter to your senator or representative demanding their help in supporting the fight for democracy in Myanmar, whether that's through co-sponsoring legislation or imposing more sanctions.

Some of the non-profit organizations also accept donations.

Support local journalism

Myanmar Now is an independent news outlet in the country, reporting tirelessly on the violence from the scene. The outlet's first-hand reporting has been instrumental in accurately conveying the realities of the coup.

Myanmar Now is asking for donations in order to help fund journalists' salaries and support the outlet's independent reporting.

Educate yourself and others on social media

If you don't have the funds to make monetary donations, getting active on social media is one way to help raise awareness of the coup and violence in Myanmar. Instagram pages like @chinyouthtalk and @standnow run social media awareness campaigns and collect donations on their pages.

Justice for Myanmar has compiled a variety of Myanmar groups and causes accepting donations, as well as easy access to Facebook groups providing health care and law services for those on the ground.

On Twitter, @cvdom2021 provides important updates on the violence and deaths in the country each day.

Get creative!

Burmese people and supporters of the pro-democracy movement have found a variety of unique ways to show their support to those fighting the cause on the ground.

San Wai Oo, a Bay Area senior director of engineering who grew up in Myanmar, told Insider he's pledged to donate half his salary to the cause in Myanmar after being inspired by the generosity of those on the ground who continue to donate to the movement, despite having very little.

"I see street vendors giving away free food to protestors and people who participate in the Civil Disobedience Movement. I know the struggle that they have, how poor they are, and yet, they donate," Oo said. "And I think 'oh my goodness, why am I even hesitating to do that?'"

A university student is selling her handwritten poems and donating the proceeds to The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw. Another young artist is donating 100% of the proceeds on sales of her paintings and 3D printings to those on the ground in Myanmar.

And a young entrepreneur has pledged to provide a year of website hosting services for free to those who can show a $100 donation to The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw.

