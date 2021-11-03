5 Ways to Keep Calm in a Hectic Holiday Season
5 Ways to Keep Calm in a Hectic Holiday Season
5 Ways to Keep Calm in a Hectic Holiday Season
The Peanuts classic, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, won't be airing on ABC in 2021. Find out how and where to watch the holiday classic this year, including if it's available to stream on Netflix and Amazon.
For the third year in a row, Mountain Dew is releasing VooDew, its Halloween-inspired soda. However, the 2021 version will have a different flavor than in years past.
Since discovering the world of luxury advent calendars like Tiffany & Co.'s that's chock full of actual diamonds, we've had our hearts set on finding a suitable alternative for our own Christmas countdowns — and by this we mean one that doesn't cost more than most people's annual rent. And while there are lots of unique advent calendars worth exploring across the e-commerce world, we're keeping it simple and streamlining our search to the one destination used for pretty much everything: Amazon.
Bad name; good costume.
Aldi has everything need for Thanksgiving and beyond — and most items are under $10.
Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck share three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9
The new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte is the first-ever nondairy drink to be part of the holiday beverage lineup.
It’s somehow already November, which means that is finally acceptable to put up the Christmas tree. Black Friday deals are already dropping, so you’ve got no time to waste to transform your home into a winter wonderland. Naturally, that’ll be a cinch to do thanks to our beloved Target, which is overflowing with cozy and […]
Don't wait until the last minute to place your order.
While Steph and Ayesha Curry donned pirate costumes with the kids, they also recreated a more adult-themed duo outfit as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the classic 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
Here's a complete list of stores that will be closed on Nov. 25 this year, and stores that will continue to remain open
If there were ever a year to go all out with your holiday decor , this is it. After 2020’s (somewhat somber, often...
Explore the best cheap Christmas gifts to buy this holiday season. Family, friends, coworkers, your partner... chances are, you’ve got quite a few people on your list to shop for this holiday season. Here, we’ve rounded up 50 of the best cheap Christmas gift ideas for all ages.
This Thanksgiving, we're going back to basics with this classic green bean casserole.
Nick Cannon shares 10-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and son Golden, 4, with Brittany Bell
It happens every year. Your mailbox is flooded with adorable holiday greetings from Thanksgiving to New Year's.
Megan thee Stallion wore three Halloween costumes: Pinhead from "Hellraiser," Cruella DeVille, and a fairy during Halloween 2021.
Hermey doesn't fit in with the elves in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer because he's a human.View Entire Post ›
Meghan King rang in her first Halloween with her new husband, Cuffe Owens, and her three children: daughter Aspen, 4½, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3
"Happy Halloween from this group of hooligan superheroes," said Eva Amurri, who is mom to Marlowe, 7, Major, 5, and Mateo, 19 months