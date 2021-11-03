5 Ways to Keep Calm in a Hectic Holiday Season

Refinery29

Since discovering the world of luxury advent calendars like Tiffany & Co.'s that's chock full of actual diamonds, we've had our hearts set on finding a suitable alternative for our own Christmas countdowns — and by this we mean one that doesn't cost more than most people's annual rent. And while there are lots of unique advent calendars worth exploring across the e-commerce world, we're keeping it simple and streamlining our search to the one destination used for pretty much everything: Amazon.