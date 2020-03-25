5 ways to keep your dogs entertained so you can work during the coronavirus quarantine

—Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Our colleague Brian Truitt from the USA TODAY Life team is here to share tips for taking care of dogs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maintaining a sense of normalcy in households can get tricky when quarantining because of coronavirus. Especially when you factor in the canine members of your family.

It might sound like a dream for most dogs to have their owners hanging around and never leaving. But a change in the status quo for you and the human kids will have an effect on them emotionally, too. Your every day is way different than it was a month ago, and so is theirs.

Every member of the family's state of mind should be taken into account, whether they have a wagging tail or not, and here are five ways to keep all your good boys and girls entertained:

DogTV is worth booting up for pooch pleasure

The only thing better than binge-watching episodes of “Friday Night Lights” or “The West Wing” while social distancing is doing so with a furry friend. When you take a break or read a book, though, log onto DogTV so they can have some entertainment, too. There’s currently a 30-day free trial period for the streaming website, which features several canine-friendly videos for stimulation, relaxation and exposure. (Also on tap: lots of helpful how-to videos for owners, including how to make liver pate!) It’s pretty fun for a human to watch, too, with all kinds of cute dogs, though the soothing music might put you and nearby companions in a napping mindset.

You can take your dog out for a jog and exercise some social distancing. More

Playing outside is refreshing but keep it fun inside, too

In a period of self-isolation, it’s still OK to walk your dog in your neighborhood or, if you have a fenced-in backyard, let them loose to run around. Invest in a Chuckit! launcher or just grab a tennis ball and play fetch – it’s especially fun if you have a young child who needs some exercise, too. The fun doesn’t have to end inside, though. Treat-dispensing puzzle toys where dogs have to use their noggins to get a snack are good to have around the house (especially if you’re trying to get work done or homeschooling your human children), rubber toys and plastic keys are favorite chewing items, but also have options like ropes for tug of war where you can also have a blast.