5 ways lawmakers can fix Florida’s unemployment system — besides the dysfunctional CONNECT

Lawrence Mower
·5 min read

During the last year, legislators’ offices were flooded with calls from desperate Floridians looking for help with their unemployment claims, leading to what is likely the greatest constituent outreach effort in the Legislature’s history.

Many lawmakers vowed to fix the system when they returned to Tallahassee.

Two weeks into the annual 60-day session, Democrats have proposed a variety of bills to fix unemployment, but none of them have received a hearing in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Some Republicans have vowed fixes to the system that go beyond paying up to $244 million to fix the state’s crippled online unemployment website, known as CONNECT. But so far, none have had a hearing.

With six weeks left in this year’s legislative session, here are five ways to improve the system —besides fixing CONNECT — and whether any have a chance of passing:

1. Raise the weekly benefit amounts — and the number of weeks

By now it’s no secret: Florida’s $275 maximum weekly benefits are among the lowest in the nation.

During good times, recipients are limited to 12 weeks of payments — among the briefest in the nation.

Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, is in favor of raising the benefit amounts. House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, is not. Both chambers need to pass the same bill for it to reach Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk for approval.

In the Senate, Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, has a bill (Senate Bill 1906) that would raise the minimum benefits from $32 to $100, and maximum benefits from $275 to $375. Brodeur said the increase was a simple way to get it close to the pre-pandemic national average for weekly benefits.

His bill has yet to get a hearing. It does not yet have a companion bill in the House. But his measure is the likeliest to go far during session, and he said he expects it to be heard.

“People are hurting right now, so let’s do something now,” Brodeur said.

2. Find out why so many are rejected for unemployment

Was CONNECT designed to fail? That’s the $77 million question, and there’s still no answer.

What is known is that the vast majority of unemployed Floridians don’t receive benefits. Between 2015 and 2019, just 11 percent of jobless Floridians got benefits, the second-worst of any state, federal data shows. (The national average was 27 percent.)

But the real problem might be embedded within CONNECT. And it’s not software glitches, but the state’s strict fraud-fighting system.

In an attempt to prevent unemployment fraud — or limit eligibility — the state has tuned its system to reject a large number of applicants who might otherwise be qualified. The state’s chief inspector general wrote earlier this month that the high 68 percent rate of rejections prior to the pandemic was from, in part, “the normal functioning of the system’s fraud controls.”

Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach, said he suspects the system rejected people for minuscule problems, such as if their driver’s license included a middle initial, but their application did not, or if the same IP address (a computer’s unique identity) was used to file multiple claims.

But the state’s inspector general report doesn’t delve into the issue, and neither does an expensive third-party audit of CONNECT the state paid for last year.

Republican lawmakers have vowed more hearings and questions about what went wrong with CONNECT, which could provide another opportunity to delve into its fraud system.

3. Eliminate ‘perverse’ incentives

When the pandemic struck last year, DeSantis was forced to re-evaluate a number of Rick Scott-era policies dealing with unemployment.

One of those is a rule that encouraged businesses to keep people on their payrolls at drastically reduced rates so the employees wouldn’t qualify for unemployment. (Businesses have to pay higher unemployment insurance rates to the state if they have higher numbers of layoffs.)

DeSantis waived that rule during the pandemic, calling it a “perverse incentive.”

Lawmakers could repeal the rule, but they haven’t addressed it.

4. Allow benefits to start the date you lose your job

Under state law, unemployment benefits don’t start until you apply for them. And even then, you still have to wait a week before receiving them, an obstacle for applicants that dates back to when unemployment claims were handled manually, according to the Florida Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank.

When CONNECT went down, Floridians had no way to apply for benefits. That meant they stood to lose valuable months of jobless checks simply because they couldn’t apply.

DeSantis waived the application requirement last year. Lawmakers could make it permanent.

5. Change the state’s reporting requirements

When the Great Recession hit, Florida’s unemployment trust fund, the pot of money that pays claims, depleted.

To fill it back up, Scott and GOP lawmakers revamped the unemployment system to make it much harder to receive claims. The less money going out, the easier it is to fill it up.

The new laws included stringent reporting requirements for people on unemployment. They had to report five job searches per week, and jump back into the system every two weeks to claim their benefits.

Requiring Floridians to check back in with CONNECT every two weeks was a disaster, since it was already overburdened by people trying to file initial claims. And since the economy was in a free fall, no one could report their five job searches.

So DeSantis waived both during the pandemic. So far, Republicans haven’t eyed making changes, although two bills (Senate Bill 1948 and the identical House Bill 1463) make a small tweak to the weekly reporting requirements: those who are jobless wouldn’t have to report the phone number of the business for each job search.

Recommended Stories

  • Jessica Simpson Says She's 'Ready to Get Back Into Some Denim' as She Launches Spring 2021 Campaign

    The star has been "living in tie-dye sweats" amid the pandemic, but tells PEOPLE she feels most confident in a "great pair of flare jeans that fit me well"

  • Jessica Simpson Masters the Canadian Tuxedo in Cheetah Print Denim & 6-Inch Platforms

    The actress made a case for denim-on-denim this spring.

  • Biden Signs Third Stimulus Into Law, Direct Deposits Will Start Arriving This Weekend

    The $1.9 trillion bill also extends supplemental federal unemployment benefits and provides $350 billion in aid to state and local governments.

  • Greg Abbott, the Texas governor accused of being a Neanderthal for reopening state

    Nation’s second most populous state has previously been spring-board to White House, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Bulgaria suspends rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Several other countries have also temporarily suspended their rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but the EMA said on Thursday the shots should continue to be administered, saying the benefits outweighed any risks. "Until all doubts are dispelled... we are halting inoculations with this vaccine," Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in a statement.

  • In Kid 90, a Former Child Star Draws on Her Hollywood Past to Understand the Present

    'Punky Brewster' star Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere as a kid. That footage is the basis of hew new documentary

  • Clip of Jon Stewart humiliating Tucker Carlson resurfaces

    The comedian star told Mr Carlson that he was a “d**k” and a “failure”

  • These 5 countries have all suspended AstraZeneca's vaccine over possible side effects - while 6 others have banned a specific batch of shots

    Denmark, Norway, and Thailand are among the countries that have paused use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution.

  • 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in US

    Nation reaches milestone in public health crisis

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Pfizer to exceed vaccine production target by 20%: CEO

    One year after the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, the vaccine rollout is gathering pace and beginning to bear fruit.But one of the lingering questions about the vaccine deployment: can vaccine developers pump out enough vials to keep up with demand?Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told Reuters in a TV interview Thursday that his company is doing its part and is likely to exceed its vaccine production targets by as much as 20 percent this year."We announced that we felt that we would be able to do two billion does by the end of this year, I reviewed a couple of days ago, our situation and the readiness, and we are going to be able to do way more than that. We will exceed clearly, this year, the 2 billion doses. And our steady state, on an annual, two year we will be able to make 3 billion doses."Bourla's production optimism comes amid new real-world data from Pfizer and partner BioNTech, which suggest its vaccine is largely effective in preventing virus spread by those without symptoms."The most impressive is that this is the first time that we got data about asymptomatic infections. And, the data reveals so far, 94 percent effectiveness against asymptomatic infections. This is very very important for society. Not for the individuals because they do not have any symptoms. But they are the ones that clearly replicate the virus into society because they don't know that they have it, and they don't take the measures of isolation that those that know that they have it, take, and they of course spread the virus."The data show Pfizer's current vaccine is effective on the original COVID-19 strain and on the emerging and highly-contagious UK variant. More tests need to be done on a variant discovered in South AfricaPfizer is ready to tweak the vaccine, if need be."If we discover that this one, after some tests, creates concerns and we need to go ahead and produce a new vaccine, we will be able to produce it within a hundred days."

  • The US Army official account threw shade at Fox's Tucker Carlson for his 'ridiculous' comments against women in the military

    The US Army posted photos of women troops performing various roles accompanied by the "Soldier's Creed" in response to Carlson's rant.

  • Ovechkin scores No. 715 to lift Capitals past Flyers 5-3

    Washington can credit this win to the milestones: Alex Ovechkin scored his 715th career goal, John Carlson reached 500 career points and goalie Ilya Samsonov got his first career assist. Nic Dowd used another fat number — a 185-foot empty-netter — to seal the victory. “I can't believe it's taken that long to end one that way,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette.

  • Fire at French cloud computing firm disrupts websites

    Numerous companies and websites in France suffered outages and disruptions to services after a fire swept through a cloud computing provider's facility. Disruption continued Thursday after OVH said the fire erupted early Wednesday in a room at one of its data centers in Strasbourg in eastern France. No one was injured in the blaze, which destroyed one of the site's four data centers and damaged another one.

  • Covid pandemic: Biden eyes 4 July as ‘Independence Day’ from virus

    In his first prime-time speech, the US president says he is boosting efforts to vaccinate Americans.

  • How Joe Biden—in Less Than Two Months—Turned Ronald Reagan’s Decades-Old Conventional Wisdom on Its Head

    Bloomberg/Getty“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.’” With that famous line, uttered by Ronald Reagan on Aug. 12, 1986, during his second term as president, the GOP mantra for decades to come was born.In fact, this philosophy later even found a home in the Democratic Party. President Bill Clinton in his 1996 State of the Union address declared that, “The era of big government is over,” explaining that, “We have worked to give the American people a smaller, less bureaucratic government in Washington.” And during an October 2000 presidential debate between Al Gore and George W. Bush, pundits at the time noted that the two seemed to be competing for the title of “the candidate of smaller government.” Gore even bragged that his “reinventing government” campaign as vice president under Clinton had reduced the government to its smallest level in terms of jobs since 1960.Biden’s Revolution Is Doing What Obama and Clinton Did Not Those days are, thankfully, gone—at least for now. Even a good chunk of Republicans recognize that during this pandemic, the federal government offering to help is not “terrifying.” Rather, it can be a life-saver both in terms of health and finances.In fact, moments after President Biden finished his national address Thursday marking one year since the virus was declared a pandemic, Trump-lovers Sean Hannity, Mike Huckabee, and others were whining that Biden did not thank Trump for launching “Operation Warp Speed” –the $18 billion federal government program designed to “accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccine.” Even these staunch conservatives were implicitly admitting that this federal government program was effective at helping Americans.Another body blow to Reagan’s philosophy that the government is inherently bad can be seen in the remarkable level of support for the massive COVID relief packages. Last March, when the $2.2 trillion CARES Act—the first relief bill—was signed by Trump, it was supported by 77 percent of Americans, including a whopping 76 percent of Republicans.By December 2020, two-thirds of Americans believed the federal government had not done enough to “provide economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic,” including 46 percent of Republicans per a PBS/Marist poll. This was similar to the 70 percent support for Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package that he signed into law Thursday that will provide direct stimulus checks, funds for schools to reopen, extended unemployment benefits, assistance to state and local governments, and more—with Texas receiving the second most state aid in the nation at $27 billion.Yes, this is a unique time for our nation faced with a deadly pandemic that is still taking nearly 1,500 lives a day; as of last week more than 20 million Americans are still receiving some form of unemployment benefits. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, it’s unlikely we would’ve seen this level of broad support for large government spending and new programs—especially among Republicans.But this is still the perfect time for Democrats to usher in more programs that help Americans on a range of issues from minimum wage to health care. In fact, both of these issues see broad support among voters. For example, a majority of Americans support raising the minimum wage to $15, and even 51 percent of Republicans support a minimum wage increase of some amount, just not to $15. On the issue of health care, 63 percent of Americans in a September Pew poll believe federal government is “responsible” to ensure all American have health coverage, up a bit from 59 percent in 2019.The hard part is how to enact policies that are supported by a majority of Americans, even with Democrats in control of the House, Senate and White House? It’s not just the Senate filibuster standing in the way but also possibly the ghost of the last major government program enacted by Democrats, the ACA, which many viewed as a reason for the Democrats losing control of the House in the 2010 midterms.In fact, in 2014, Chuck Schumer, then the third-ranking Democrat in the Senate, directly blamed the passage the ACA for hurting Democrats in the midterms, saying the party “blew the opportunity the American people gave them.” He added a line then that might still be in his thought process today: “After passing the stimulus, Democrats should have continued to propose middle class-oriented programs and built on the partial success of the stimulus.”Of course, Schumer knows while the ACA was an albatross around the neck of Democrats in 2010 and 2014 midterms, protecting it was one of the primary reasons Democrats won the House in 2018. In fact, the ACA’s approval has risen from 38 percent in the mid 2010s to the mid-50s today. That very well could be seen as an indicator of how public opinion over the past decade or so has evolved, with Americans now seeing government as being helpful.The Democrats in Congress know they have to deliver. As Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, explained to me, if Democrats don’t deliver on issues like minimum wage, “people are going to stop trusting us.” Jayapal has vowed to push for a broad progressive agenda, and my hope is that Democrats take the wins where they can even if It means compromising, given the filibuster.The pandemic has made it clear that Reagan’s philosophy of the federal government being inherently “terrifying” no longer resonates with most Americans. This is the time for the Democratic Party to boldly champion programs that make the case to our fellow Americans that the federal government can help them beyond just times of dire need—because it can.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Charles' reputation has taken a major hit, but refusing to take Harry's calls is far from the future king's first mistake

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey his father stopped taking his calls before he and Meghan Markle announced their step back from the royal family.

  • Azealia Banks and Ryder Ripps' NFT sex tape is being resold for over $260 million by the anonymous RultonFyder

    Rapper Azealia Banks sold an NFT sex tape with her fiancé Ryder Ripps. It originally sold for $17,000. It's being resold for over $260 million.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow says she's willing to be in another Marvel movie - if she can film it in 'a day or two'

    Don't expect a Pepper Potts standalone movie anytime soon. Gwyneth Paltrow only wants "small" appearances in the MCU going forward.