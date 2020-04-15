5 Ways This Recession Hits Retirees Particularly Hard

Getty Images





There's no doubt all of us are reeling from the one-two punch of immediate financial losses (layoffs, lower interest rates on our savings and more) and the evaporation of retirement funds for the long term.

But this deep recession is especially hard on retirees, including many seniors living on a fixed income and watching their retirement savings wither.

To be sure, it's not all doom and gloom for retirees. Congress' rescue efforts include a provision waiving required minimum distributions from individual retirement accounts and other tax-deferred plans in 2020.

Retirees, consider these special financial challenges this deep recession confronts you with -- and how to fight back.

Less Time to Recover From Portfolio Losses

Seniors who panic or simply need income -- for themselves or perhaps in support of adult children who have lost their jobs -- may sell beaten-down stocks and funds at low prices, inflicting permanent damage on their portfolios and increasing the risk that they'll outlive their savings.

That's what happened during the Great Recession. The Standard & Poor's 500-stock index lost more than half of its value during the bear market of October 2007 to March 2009, and IRAs and 401(k) plans lost about $2.4 trillion in value just during the final two quarters of 2008. Investors who rode out the downturn recouped their losses in the 11-year bull market, but seniors who took withdrawals before the stock market recovered were left with locked-in losses.

To limit withdrawals from retirement accounts, scale back your spending, and generate extra income.

Dividend Cuts

Whereas most younger investors reinvest their dividends into more shares (at now-discounted prices), many retirees rely on dividend payouts for steady income during their non-working years. Unfortunately, this recession has already prompted dozens of companies, including these prominent names, to cut or suspend their dividends entirely.

To avoid investing in companies that might eventually cut their dividends, evaluate the balance sheet of any stock you own or are considering buying. Cash-rich companies with little debt tend to be able to withstand lean times, while overly leveraged firms can't.