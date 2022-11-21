5 Ways to Save on Your Electric Bill That Won’t Cost You Money

SolStock / Getty Images

In these tough economic times, saving money on your monthly expenses is more important than ever. And one of the ways you can do that is by reducing your electric bill. But many people think that to save money on electricity, they have to sacrifice comfort or convenience.

See: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

Find Out: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

Don’t worry, there are ways to save energy and money without making significant changes to your lifestyle.

Here are five easy & quick tips for saving on your electric bill:

Turn Down the Heat

Reducing the temperature in your house in the cooler months by just a few degrees can help you save money on your utility bills. Drop it even lower during the night when you’re in bed. Bundle up with some fuzzy socks and sweatpants and know you’re saving cash. You can also leave the house a bit hotter in the summer, which will run your air conditioning less.

Adjust Your Water Heater Temperature

Most water heaters are set to produce scalding hot water by default, but you can easily adjust the temperature to save energy (and money). Try lowering your water heater temperature to 120 degrees, which is more than hot enough for sinks and showers.

Use Your Appliances Efficiently

Running your appliances when they’re full means you’ll use them less frequently and save both water and energy. For example, run your dishwasher once a day instead of after every meal. When you’re doing laundry, make sure your loads are full. For bonus energy and money savings, wash in cold water.

Swap to LED Light Bulbs

Incandescent and halogen light bulbs use much more electricity than newer LED light bulbs. When your existing lightbulbs go out, replace them with energy-efficient LEDs. You’ll have to buy new bulbs anyway! Not only will you save money on your electric bill, but these bulbs are also more durable, and last longer, so they’re an excellent long-term investment.

Story continues

Unplug Electronics When Not In Use

Many people forget that even when electronic devices are turned off, they still use electricity (unless they’re plugged into a power strip that’s turned off). Anything with a red or blue “standby” light, like your TV or game console, will be sucking energy to power that light even when turned off. So unplug electronics when you’re not using them to save on your electric bill.

Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

Discover: 5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month

Implementing these simple tips will allow you to save money on your electric bill without significant sacrifices to your wallet or routine. So start saving now and reduce your monthly spending on electricity!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways to Save on Your Electric Bill That Won’t Cost You Money