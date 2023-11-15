5 ways to slow gun deaths and injuries in Indiana that don't require new laws

Reducing gun violence is possible, according to experts, even as the debate on legislative gun control measures continues at every level of government.

Those familiar with violence prevention point to proper training, red flag laws and other tools that can be used to curtail shootings in Indiana.

Voluntary training

Indiana does not have laws on the books that require training for people purchasing firearms, but voluntary training can help gun owners ensure they are educated on how to properly handle, carry, store and use firearms.

The Indiana State Rifle & Pistol Association, the state-level chapter of the National Rifle Association, has a list of training opportunities across Indiana at isrpa.org/training-opportunities.

Help victims of domestic violence

Domestic violence skyrocketed nationwide during the pandemic, and Indiana was no exception. But when stay-at-home orders were lifted, local advocates noticed domestic violence deaths did not go down anywhere close to pre-pandemic levels in the state.

If you know someone suffering in a violent relationship, pointing them to resources could save their life.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 800-799-7233. The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence has ways to find housing, shelter and eviction help.

Red flag laws

Extreme risk laws, otherwise known as red flag laws, can help deescalate emergency situations and are a proven way to intervene before guns are used for acts such as suicides or mass shootings, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.

Red flag laws, when put into practice, allow law enforcement to ask a court to temporarily prevent someone in crisis from accessing guns.

The legislation varies on a state-by-state basis.

Indiana's Jake Laird Law, named in honor of a fallen Indianapolis officer, allows law enforcement to seize weapons from people they deem dangerous, regardless of whether they are committing a crime.

The law allows police to confiscate firearms with or without a warrant in cases where public safety is in jeopardy.

Anyone concerned a person is a danger to themselves or others should contact their local police department or call 911.

After prosecutors failed to follow through on a red flag case against the FedEx gunman before the 2021 mass shooting, police in Marion County are now required to submit cases directly to the courts.

Gun locks

Gun locks are an effective way to prevent unauthorized people, particularly children, from getting ahold of firearms. After a surge in Indianapolis children accidentally being shot because of unsecured guns in homes, city officials hosted a free gun lock giveaway.

For the remainder of the year, Indianapolis Public Library branches are offering gun locks during regular hours while supplies last.

Violence prevention programs

The city's Office of Public Health and Safety focuses on violence reduction with its peacemakers program and Elevation Grant Program, which provide money to community-based organizations.

There are many organizations across the city that focus on supporting youth to prevent violence, including the New B.O.Y. mentoring program, VOICES, Peace Learning Center, and Leaders of the Achieving, Elevating and Completing (ACE) Initiative.

Each organization takes a different approach. ACE, a program out of the Edna Martin Christian Center, helps at-risk students and tries to keep them from falling into the criminal justice cycle.

"What we wanted to do was look at ways to improve their behaviors, get them on the right trajectory to graduate but also to provide the tools and the resources for them so now they can truly think more positive and have more productive lives," said Immanuel Ivey, senior director of workforce development and entrepreneurship at Edna Martin Christian Center.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 5 ways to slow gun deaths and injuries in Indiana without banning guns