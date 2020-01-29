5 Ways to Stop Divorce from Wrecking Your Retirement

More and more couples are calling it quits on their long-term marriages, and this so-called “gray divorce” can throw retirement plans into disarray. But careful planning can mitigate the financial fallout, advisors say.

According to data from the Pew Research Center, divorce rates among people over 50 have doubled since the 1990s. Those at particular financial risk are spouses who might have stayed at home to raise a family — who are not always, but most typically, women. Divorce can be particularly disorienting for spouses who sidelined a career to raise a family and have little or no retirement savings in their own name. Some might also have ceded control of the family finances to their breadwinning partner, so they don’t have a strong foundation on which to build a new financial plan.

“Most people need a whole new plan, because the landscape has changed,” says Joseph Heider, president of Cirrus Wealth Management.

It may seem daunting, but it’s important to get a grasp on your finances, especially if you never handled the family budget, says Meredith Stoddard, experience lead for life events at Fidelity Investments. “That gives you some sense of control and empowerment,” she says. (She recommends Fidelity’s divorce document checklist as a good starting place if you’re feeling overwhelmed.)

While most of the advice below pertains to anyone facing a divorce after decades of marriage, financial planners say it’s especially relevant for those confronting the prospect of being financially independent after a long hiatus or for the first time ever. Here are a few steps to take before your divorce is finalized:

Recalculate your budget

A 2018 paper from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that divorce is correlated with “substantially” increasing the likelihood of financial risk in retirement. The paper notes that divorce can erode household wealth in several ways: The cost of legal representation and fees can have a short-term financial impact, while the establishment of two separate households — and the doubling of all the attendant costs — can have a more lasting impact on your standard of living and ability to save money.

According to a new survey from Fidelity Investments, more than one in three respondents who went through a divorce say they were still financially struggling five years later. Fidelity found that even among people who were actively involved in managing household finances, more than one in four were surprised by how much it cost to live alone.

Creating a realistic budget will help you avoid pricey miscalculations. Make sure to include some savings in your plan. “Start small,” Stoddard says. “Build an emergency fund over time, even if you start at $50 a month.

One thing you shouldn’t do, according to experts, is to start investing in much riskier assets classes or funds in an attempt to play catch-up. With a shortened time horizon before retirement, you don’t have wiggle room to weather an outsized downturn and wait for a subsequent recovery. Steer clear of flashy investments guaranteeing high returns or fat yields and stick to basic index funds that track the broad stock and bond markets.

More than one expert brought up the emotional toll of divorce in the context of your budgeting: If you can afford it, consider setting some money aside for therapy.

Get — or remain — in the workforce

Stoddard says a common worry among stay-at-home spouses is that divorce equals financial ruin, since they weren’t earning a paycheck in their own name. But this is a misconception. “Women often devalue work around the house and caregiving. Don’t forget that is a contribution to the marriage. When it comes to dividing assets, there is a value there,” she says. Divorce courts will take that time and labor into account when determining how much of a couple’s collective assets each party gets.

Even so, Stoddard (and others) recommend joining the workforce. “If you haven’t worked outside the home for a while, just taking any job and getting into a routine can build your confidence,” Stoddard says.

Heider adds, though, that you might need to adjust your expectations if you’re returning to the workforce after a long absence. “They need to take a realistic assessment of what their job skills are. They need to be realistic about what kind of pay they’re going to be starting at,” he says.