If you’re feeling dissatisfied with your job, it’s important to set career goals that will help you to feel more fulfilled. Whether your goal is to get a promotion, make more money, start a side job or switch careers entirely, try setting smaller goals that will help you get to where you want to be.

Keep reading to find out how to set these goals — and stick to them — so that you can own your financial future.

1. Figure Out What You Want

Once you know what you want, you’ll have the motivation you need to set and stick to goals that will help you achieve your dream life.

2. Write Down Your Goals

Not only should you write down your goals, but you should also write them down somewhere where you can see them.

3. Create an Action Plan

Write out the months of the year underneath your goals, and the specific steps you want to accomplish each month that will make them happen.

4. Have an Accountability Partner

Share your goals with someone you trust, and make sure they can help keep you accountable.

5. Monitor Your Progress

It’s important to track what you’ve done and what you need to do to move closer to your goals.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways to Make Sure You Stick to Your Career Goals