Five ways the West is broiling under historic heat wave

Christopher Wilson and Chloe Xiang
·11 min read

The summer of 2021 has been brutal in the western portions of North America, as oppressive heat has resulted in record high temperatures, extreme drought, raging wildfires and death.

Over the past month, record high temperatures have been reached at the airports in Las Vegas (117 degrees Fahrenheit) and Seattle-Tacoma (108), while it’s likely the record high for the state of Utah was also tied (117). Portland, Ore., broke its record high for three consecutive days in late June, eventually reaching 116 (the previous high, 107, was set in 1965). Canada had the same distinction, with the record climbing to 121, shattering the previous mark of 113 set in 1937.

As fighting climate change has emerged as a central issue in the negotiations on President Biden’s infrastructure bill, millions of Americans have struggled in recent weeks as unprecedented heat domes made worse by global warming have settled over the West. The historic heat wave, scientists agree, is linked to climate change, and comes one month after a draft report by the United Nations warned that “the worst is yet to come.” The present reality across much of the West, however, is proving to be its own challenge.

Here are a few aspects of the climate disaster from the last few weeks.

Hundreds of heat-related deaths

A child looks at his water bottle as the sun sets on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California as temperatures soar in an early-season heatwave. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)
A child looks at his water bottle as the sun sets on June 15 in Los Angeles, as temperatures soar in an early-season heat wave. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of deaths have been attributed to the record-breaking temperatures that scorched Oregon, Washington and British Columbia the last week of June. These areas, where average temperatures are usually in the 70s this time of year, were left unprepared to face the heat, which proved fatal for many residents.

Officials in Oregon put the death toll at 116, with most occurring in Multnomah County, the state’s most populous county, where officials say many victims had no air conditioners or fans and died alone.

“It’s really a tragedy, and a lesson that heat does kill,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines, the Multnomah County health officer, according to the New York Times. “In general — we’re still sifting through the numbers — these were people found in very hot settings, basically alone, and by and large older people.”

Washington state’s death toll from the heat wave has risen to 78, which is double the amount of heat-related deaths the state faced across a five-year period. From 2015 to 2020, Washington recorded a total of 39 deaths from heat.

British Columbia’s heat-related deaths proved even more staggering.

“The 719 deaths reported is three times more than what would normally occur in the province during the same period,” Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner of the British Columbia Coroners Service, said in a statement.

During the late-June heat wave, the spike in heat-related deaths in Vancouver, British Columbia, stretched the city’s resources thin.

“Vancouver Police are redeploying dozens of officers and are pleading for people to only call 9-1-1 during emergencies, as heat-related deaths have depleted front-line resources and severely delayed response times throughout the city,” the Vancouver Police Department tweeted on June 29.

Washington state similarly faced strains on its frontline resources. Four hospitals temporarily lost power, and operating rooms were closed because some hospitals could not guarantee safe temperatures. Dr. Steve Mitchell, the medical director of Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, told the New York Times that the demand on hospital staff and infrastructure could be parallel to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials say the death tolls may increase as more medical examiners and coroners determine the cause of a number of other deaths. In Washington state, preliminary heat-related death counts are updated by county every Monday online.

An earlier and more extreme start to wildfire season

BECKWOURTH, UNITED STATES - 2021/07/09: Trees burning as the Beckwourth Complex fire approaches hwy 395. The Beckwourth Complex fire continues to burn through the night. (Photo by Ty ONeil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Trees burn as the Beckwourth Complex Fire approaches Hwy. 395 in Northern California on Friday. (Ty ONeil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Record-breaking temperatures and extreme drought are a recipe for wildfires, experts say, and this year has once again proven that to be the case.

“Currently, 59 large fires have burned 863,976 acres in 12 states,” the National Interagency Fire Center said in a message posted Monday to its website. “Fire managers prepare for another day of record temperatures in many western states.”

To date, 1,953,681 acres have been burned since Jan. 1 of this year. Over the same span one year ago, 1,662,497 acres had burned, the National Interagency Fire Center said.

The largest active wildfire is Southern Oregon’s Bootleg Fire, which broke out on July 6 and has burned over 150,000 acres. The fire interrupted electrical lines that transmit power from Oregon to California, according to energy officials.

California’s largest wildfire of the year is the Beckwourth Complex Fire, which has consumed 89,748 acres and destroyed about 20 homes. Beckwourth, which as of Monday was 23 percent contained, consists of the Dotta and Sugar fires and is burning near the Nevada state line.

“While wildfires are a natural part of California’s landscape, the fire season in California and across the West is starting earlier and ending later each year,” Cal Fire’s website states. “Climate change is considered a key driver of this trend. Warmer spring and summer temperatures, reduced snowpack, and earlier spring snowmelt create longer and more intense dry seasons that increase moisture stress on vegetation and make forests more susceptible to severe wildfire.”

Jacob Bendix, a Syracuse University professor, emphasized the role climate change plays in the wildfires.

“The exceptional fire weather this year and in recent years does not represent random bad luck,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “It is among the results of our adding carbon to the atmosphere — results that were predictable, and indeed that have been predicted for decades.”

Wildfires have also been burning across Washington, Idaho, Arizona and New Mexico, all states in the grip of a worsening drought.

Workers in peril

Pedro Lucas (left), nephew of farm worker Sebastian Francisco Perez who died last weekend while working in an extreme heat wave, break up earth on Thursday, July, 1, 2021 near St. Paul, Ore. (Nathan Howard/AP Photo)
Pedro Lucas, left, nephew of farmworker Sebastian Francisco Perez, who died in June while working during an extreme heat wave, breaks up earth on July 1 near St. Paul, Ore. (Nathan Howard/AP)

Farmworkers are among those bearing the brunt of the heat, as Yahoo News’ David Knowles reported last week.

“Farmworkers really are at the frontlines of climate change,” Leydy Rangel, communications manager of the United Farm Workers Foundation, told Yahoo News. “Unfortunately, that’s an issue that will not get better. We know that heat is the No. 1 cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S.”

On June 26, Guatemalan immigrant Sebastian Francisco Perez died while working amid the heat at Ernst Nursery and Farms in rural Oregon. Following his death, Gov. Kate Brown directed the state’s workplace safety agency to implement rules designed to protect workers from extreme heat, writing, “While Oregon OSHA has been working to adopt permanent rules related to heat, it became clear that immediate action was necessary in order to protect Oregonians, especially those whose work is critical to keeping Oregon functioning and oftentimes must continue during extreme weather.”

Last week the state of Washington announced new emergency protections for workers, set to go into effect Tuesday. According to the new policy, when the temperature is at or above 100 degrees, employers must provide shade or sufficient means for employees to cool down and paid cool-down rest periods of at least 10 minutes every two hours. Other rules are in effect for when the temperature hits 89.

“The heat experienced in our state this year has reached catastrophic levels. The physical risk to individuals is significant, in particular those whose occupations have them outdoors all day,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “Our state has rules in place to ensure these risks are mitigated, however, the real impacts of climate change have changed conditions since those rules were first written and we are responding.”

There is no federal legislation in place to protect farmworkers from intense heat, but the Asuncion Valdivia Heat Illness and Fatality Prevention Act, which was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2019 and in the Senate earlier this year, would take steps to address the issue.

“Workers in California and across the country are too often exposed to dangerous heat conditions in the workplace. In the past year, Californians have faced extreme heat temperatures from wildfires, while trying to navigate the unique challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic — risking the health and safety of our workers,” Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said in a statement when the bill was introduced. “This vital legislation will hold employers accountable and ensure workplace protections are put in place to prevent further heat stress illness and deaths from happening.”

Mass death of wildlife

A bird stands in a puddle in Bullhead City, Arizona, U.S., on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A bird in a puddle in Bullhead City, Ariz., on June 16. (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Over the weekend, researchers estimated that as many as 1 billion sea creatures may have died as a result of the combination of heat wave and drought.

Christopher Harley, a marine biologist at the University of British Columbia studying dead mussels along the West Vancouver coastline, compared it to “one of those postapocalyptic movies.” While the mussels can survive water temperatures of just over 100 degrees, temps reached over 120 degrees in some areas, but Harley’s worry was that his dire estimates were coming in too low.

The deaths of the mussels, which died in the intense conditions, could have considerable ripple effects on everything from aquatic plant life to sea ducks. Biologists in the Pacific Northwest are also dealing with a strain on the fish population, with some organizations prepared to truck them to spawning grounds if temperatures remain too high and water levels too low for their traditional river migration. Other scientists agreed with Harley’s assessment of the potential dominoes to fall and disasters to be found as more data becomes available.

“The craziest thing is that it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Malin Pinsky, an associate professor of marine biology at Rutgers University, told NPR. “We can see the mussels because they’re on the shoreline, but to a large extent, oceans are out of sight, out of mind, so we’re likely to learn the magnitude of what’s happening only much later.”

“When we see mussel beds disappearing, they’re the main structuring species, so they’re almost like the trees in the forest that are providing a habitat for other species, so it’s really obvious when a mussel bed disappears,” Brian Helmuth, a marine biology professor at Northeastern University, told CNN. “When we start seeing die-offs of other smaller animals, because they’re moving around, because they’re not so dense, it’s not quite as obvious.”

Worsening drought

BOULDER CITY, NV - JULY 1: The white &#x00201c;bathtub ring&#x00201d; around Lake Mead shows the record low water level as drought continues to worsen on July 1 near Boulder City, Nev. (David McNew/Getty Images)
The white “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead shows the record low water level as drought continues to worsen on July 1 near Boulder City, Nev. (David McNew/Getty Images)

With the high heat and lack of rain, many states across the West are also dealing with crippling drought. Last week California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on his state’s residents to reduce their water use by 15 percent, saying, “The realities of climate change are nowhere more apparent than in the increasingly frequent and severe drought challenges we face in the West and their devastating impacts on our communities, businesses and ecosystems.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that next month the federal government will likely declare the first-ever shortage at Lake Mead, which provides water to 25 million people as well as to vast swaths of farmland. That announcement would come with cuts to water usage in Arizona, Nevada and Mexico. The lake is the nation’s largest reservoir, spanning the border of Arizona and Nevada.

“According to Merriam-Webster, a drought is a temporary condition,” said Eric Kuhn, former general manager of the Colorado River Water Conservation District. What is happening, he suggested, is something more long-lasting and disturbing. “This is aridification.”

The region’s agriculture industry is preparing for the worst, with Idaho farmer Cordell Kress telling Reuters, “The general mood among farmers in my area is as dire as I’ve ever seen it. Something about a drought like this just wears on you. You see your blood, sweat and tears just slowly wither away and die.” The Salt Lake Tribune reported that 85 to 90 percent of the water in Utah goes to agriculture, putting farmers there on edge.

The U.S. Drought Monitor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln laid the situation out in stark terms in its update this week, declaring, “Another week of hot, dry weather once again led to worsening drought conditions across the Northwest. Temperatures as high as 17 degrees above normal set more high temperature records across the region. The excess heat continued to increase evaporative demand, dry out soils and vegetation, and strain water resources.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brutal heat wave persists in U.S. West as Oregon wildfire rages

    PORTLAND, Ore (Reuters) -The U.S. West endured a fourth day of scorching heat on Monday as temperatures again threatened to shatter records, major wildfires burned nearly unchecked in drought-stricken Oregon and power grids strained under the pressure. The National Weather Service said the heat wave that brought temperatures of 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54 Celsius) to California's Death Valley on Sunday had likely peaked, with more moderate temperatures expected by the end of the week.

  • China’s U.S. IPO Queue to Shrink Amid Regulatory Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s crackdown on U.S. initial public offerings by its companies has put its burgeoning pipeline of potential listings at risk.A medical data company, a fitness app and an e-commerce platform have, in the past week, postponed plans to go public in the U.S., as Beijing cracks down on tech and data-heavy firms listing stateside. There are about 70 other private firms based in Hong Kong and China set to go public in New York, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The broadened s

  • U.S. West scorches under heat wave, Death Valley reaches 130 degrees

    DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (Reuters) -A brutal heat wave punishing the U.S. West pushed temperatures toward all-time records for a third day on Sunday, as Death Valley in California, scorching at 130-degrees Fahrenheit (54 Celsius), was again one of the hottest spots on the planet. A thermometer outside Furnace Creek Visitors Center in the heart of Death Valley showed 134 degrees Fahrenheit shortly before 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Sunday, although a National Park Service ranger said it typically measured higher than the official reading.

  • South Africa deploys army after 6 die during riots over jailing of former President Jacob Zuma

    The South African National Defense Force announced Monday that soldiers will be deployed to help police quell civil unrest over the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, according to AP.Driving the news: Six people died and 219 were arrested during riots and looting sprees over the weekend, which started in Zuma's home region of KwaZulu-Natal province and spread to Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Police ar

  • TikTok's parent company isn't the first Chinese firm to reportedly cancel its IPO plans - but it may get to avoid the public embarrassment Jack Ma faced

    Bytedance reportedly paused its IPO after a chat with regulators, saving it and CEO Zhang Yiming from being publicly admonished as Jack Ma was.

  • These Dreamy Airbnbs Are Driving Distance From the Bay Area

    Get it now! Salt water taffy, the aquarium, sea otter sightings—quaint Monterey Bay can feel like it's worlds away from San Francisco, even though it's a mere 70 miles. This roomy barnyard-inspired Monterey Bay house, which sleeps an impressive 14(!) guests, is ideal for a long-awaited friend reunion. Get it now! If you're a bit late on planning your wine country getaway, don't sleep on Guerneville.

  • Christina Haack Calls Smoking Toad Venom a 'Life Changing Experience' as She Shares New Snaps with Boyfriend

    Christina Haack and new boyfriend Joshua Hall went on a tropical vacation together for her 38th birthday

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade flat after indexes set record highs

    U.S. stock futures hugged the flat line Monday evening after a record-setting session, with the prospect of strong earnings results helping fuel a rise to all-time highs for the major equity indexes.

  • A California taco restaurant posted a sign blaming government handouts for slow service and a staff shortage

    Some business owners blame workers or government handouts for the labor shortage - others say the solution is simply to pay workers more.

  • Covid: Bus and train firms must decide whether to require masks

    Masks will not be legally required on public transport when Covid restrictions are eased in England.

  • South Africa deploys military to tackle Zuma riots

    President Cyril Ramaphosa says such deadly unrest was "rarely seen in the history of our democracy".

  • Wildfires threaten homes, land across 10 Western states

    Wildfires that torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate burned across 10 parched Western states on Tuesday, and the largest, in Oregon, threatened California's power supply. Nearly 60 wildfires tore through bone-dry timber and brush from Alaska to Wyoming, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Arizona, Idaho and Montana accounted for more than half of the large active fires.

  • Richard Branson says space flight was too 'magnificent' to describe

    The entrepreneur earned his astronaut wings Sunday after flying to the edge of space on a rocket-powered vehicle developed by his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic.

  • Olivia Jade reacts to ‘Gossip Girl’ reference to mom Lori Loughlin going to prison

    Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal, and her husband, Massimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five.

  • Mystery grows with key suspect in Haiti president killing

    A failed Florida businessman who filed for bankruptcy. New details that have emerged about a man considered a key player in the killing of Haiti's president deepened the mystery over the assassination that shocked this nation of more than 11 million people as it faces an uncertain future. Local authorities identified the suspect as Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 62, a Haitian who once expressed a desire to lead his country in a YouTube video.

  • Cuban president calls on 'communists' and 'revolutionaries' to counter freedom protests

    A defiant Cuban president lashed out at the U.S. embargo in response to protests over economic shortages during the pandemic.

  • Activists in Saudi prisons being 'sexually assaulted, tortured', says prison guard

    Activists including Loujain al-Hathloul were sexually assaulted and tortured while detained in Saudi prisons, according to a new report based on testimony from a current prison guard. Ms al-Hathloul was among a number of people arrested during a 2018 crackdown on human rights figures by the Saudi authorities. She has long maintained that she was tortured after her arrest in 2018 with water boarding, electric shocks and threats of rape. But following her conditional release from detention in Febr

  • Soccer’s Copa America Trophy to Be Minted as NFT

    To commemorate the 47th Copa America, CONMEBOL has partnered with Ethernity Chain to mint the trophy as an NFT.

  • California wildfire grows by 20,000 acres, destroys 20 homes

    The Beckwourth Complex Fire, fueled by a Western heat wave, crossed into Nevada and was 8 percent contained.

  • Our climate change turning point is right here, right now

    People are dying. Aquatic animals are baking in their shells. Fruit is being cooked on the tree. It’s time to act In April, California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a news conference in the parched basin of Lake Mendocino, where he announced a drought emergency for Mendocino and Sonoma counties. On July 8, Newsom added nine more counties to the state’s emergency proclamation. Photograph: Kent Porter/AP Human beings crave clarity, immediacy, landmark events. We seek turning points, because our minds are