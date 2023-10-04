5 Weber State cheerleaders visit Japan to teach athletes in Tokyo

TechCrunch

As the summer winds down, American venture capital is enjoying a new spring. Readers will be familiar with reports that the pace of venture capital investment has plummeted by up to 75% over the past couple of years, not only in the United States but also across the world. The ecosystem now understands that the heady investment velocity seen in private venture from spring 2020 until spring 2022 effectively mirrored those produced by federal pandemic stimulus in nearly every market.