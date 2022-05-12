5-week-old baby dies in crash after mother leads police on chase, Louisiana cops say

A woman accused of shoplifting baby care items from Walmart led police on a chase and crashed her car, killing the passenger and her 5-week-old baby, according to Louisiana police.

Employees at a Walmart in Monroe, Louisiana, called police on the evening of Monday, May 9, to report a man and a woman were shoplifting baby products from the store, according to KNOE. Monroe is about 200 miles north of Baton Rouge.

When officers arrived, the pair — later identified as Candace Gill and Edward Williams — were already gone, but police saw their car later and pursued them onto a highway, according to the news outlet.

Gill, who was driving, tried to flee officers, driving on the shoulder of the road and running a red light before crashing at an intersection, according to WGNO.





Gill got out of the car and ran as officers tended to two injured passengers, Williams and Gill’s 5-week-old child, according to the news outlet.

Williams died at the scene, and the baby was transported to the hospital where she later died, according to the News Star. Two people in a vehicle that Gill struck were injured, but their injuries were considered non-life threatening.

The Monroe Police Department put out a call for the public’s help about 9 p.m. on May 9, according to the department’s Facebook page.

About 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, police received a tip about Gill’s whereabouts and arrested her at an apartment complex in West Monroe, according to the department.

Gill is charged with “two counts of manslaughter, one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway, four counts of negligent injury, theft and several traffic violations,” according to the News Star.

