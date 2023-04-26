5 West Milton O’Reilly employees arrested; facing forgery, theft charges

Five O’Reilly Auto Parts employees were arrested after a fraud investigation was launched in West Milton.

The employees are said to have worked at the O’Reilly Auto Parts located at South Miami Street, according to court documents.

Three of the employees appeared in Miami County Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon on charges including forgery and theft.

>> Child taken to hospital after being hit by car in Springfield

The employees are accused of knowingly filing O’Reilly return and exchange documentation incorrectly, according to court documents.

More than $10,000 in car parts is said to be obtained “by deception”, court documents allege.

An investigation is ongoing, according to a spokesperson for West Milton Police Department.

We will continue following this story and will update as new information becomes available.