5 Wildest Moments From Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign

DES MOINES, IOWA - JANUARY 15: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at his caucus night event at the Surety Hotel on January 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowans voted today in the state’s caucuses for the first contest in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating process. Ramaswamy announced he was dropping out of the race.

Vivek Ramaswamy has officially dropped out of the Republican Presidential race following the Iowa Caucus. Unsurprisingly, Ramaswamy threw his political weight behind former President Donald Trump — endorsing the clear frontrunner for President.



But now that Ramaswamy is out of the running for President, it’s worth taking a look back at some of the wildest moments from his campaign.

These comments were made shortly before a white gunman killed three Black people at a Dollar Store in Jacksonville, Florida. And even after hearing the news, Ramaswamy continued to double down.

2. Ramaswamy Compared Ayanna Pressley to The KKK

Around the same time as the unicorns controversy, Ramaswamy decided to go after Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Ibram X Kendi. Ramaswamy called the pair “the modern grand wizards of the KKK.” Understandably, they both took offense. Congresswoman Pressley noted that her family members were “brutalized, lynched, raped by the Ku Klux Klan.”

3. Ramaswamy Gets Into It With Don Lemon

Vivek Ramaswamy made a bunch of claims about Black American history and the National Rife Association’s dedication to Black liberation while on CNN. The conversation culminated in an infamously heated back and forth between Ramaswamy and then-CNN Anchor Don Lemon.

4. How MLK Inspired His Anti-Woke Crusade

While at a Turning Points USA event (the irony), Vivek Ramaswamy claimed that Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings had inspired his crusade against people who make their racial and gender identities central to their politics. It’s an interesting take — considering MLK dedicated his life to the fighting anti-Black racism as well as other forms of racial oppression.

5. Voting Tests!

Here’s a policy moment! During his campaign, Vivek Ramaswamy recommended moving the voting age to 25 with some minor exceptions, including a citizenship test. Many people argued that this would essentially be putting racist literacy tests used to deter Black people from voting back in place.

