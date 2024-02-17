5 winter activities for families to enjoy in New Mexico

Feb. 16—It may feel like spring is just around the corner in some parts of the state, but winter is still in full swing in plenty of places.

If you are looking to get your family out and about before the snow melts, check out these five ideas for enjoying winter activities as a family in New Mexico.

Skiing

Taos Ski Valley

Lift tickets start at $95. The lifts were recently updated in September.

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through April 7

Ski Santa Fe

Lift tickets start at $95.

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through April 7

Angel Fire Resort

Lift tickets start at $110.

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 24, 2024; 4 p.m.-7 p.m. night skiing on select nights

Sipapu

Lift tickets start at $14.

Children 12 and under are eligible for a free Power Kids season pass. The pass is also accepted at Sandia Peak Ski area, Pajarito and other ski areas across the Southwest.

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through April 7

Red River

Lift tickets start at $99.

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 24

Pajarito

Lift Tickets start at $24.

Children 12 and under are eligible for a free Power Kids season pass. The pass is also accepted at Sandia Peak Ski area, Sipapu and other ski areas across the Southwest.

Pajarito's winter schedule is:

12/15-12/17 OPEN

12/22-1/7 OPEN

1/11-11/15 OPEN

1/18-2/11 OPEN Thursdays-Sundays

2/15-2/19 OPEN

2/22-3/3 OPEN Thursdays-Sundays

3/7-3/17 OPEN

3/21-3/24 OPEN

Sandia PeakLift tickets start at $19.Hours: Children 12 and under are eligible for a free Power Kids season pass. The pass is also accepted at Pajarito, Sipapu and other ski areas across the Southwest.

Snowshoeing

Top 10 trails for snowshoeing in New Mexico, according to alltrails.com

Nambe Lake Trail

LOCATION: Santa Fe National Forest

DIFFICULTY: Hard

LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 6.3 miles, 2,057 feet

ESTIMATED TIME: 4 hours

RATING: 4.7 stars

PETS: Dogs on leashes allowed

Tunnel Canyon, West Ridge, and Birdhouse Ridge Trail Loop

LOCATION: Cibola National Forest

DIFFICULTY: Moderate

LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 4.7 miles; 695 feet

ESTIMATED TIME: 2 hours

RATING: 4.5 stars

PETS: Dogs on leashes allowed

Elliot Barker Trail

LOCATION: Carson National Forest

DIFFICULTY: Moderate

LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 5.5 miles; 1,085 feet

ESTIMATED TIME: 2 hours and 43 minutes

RATING: 4.3 stars

PETS: Dogs on leashes allowed

South Crest Trail and La Luz Trail Loop

LOCATION: Cibola National Forest

DIFFICULTY: Moderate

LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 3.3 miles; 692 feet

ESTIMATED TIME: 1 hour and 40 minutes

RATING: 4.7 stars

PETS: Dogs on leashes allowed

Tesuque Peak via FS-150

LOCATION: Santa Fe National Forest

DIFFICULTY: Hard

LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 11.6 miles; 2,109 feet

ESTIMATED TIME: 5 1/2 hours

RATING: 4.6 stars

PETS: Dog friendly

Alamos Vista Trail

LOCATION: Santa Fe National Forest

DIFFICULTY: Hard

LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 2.4 miles; 1,187 feet

ESTIMATED TIME: 2 hours

RATING: 4.7 stars

PETS: Dog friendly

Ellis Trail

LOCATION: Cibola National Forest

DIFFICULTY: Moderate

LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 6.1 miles; 754 feet

ESTIMATED TIME: 2 1/2 hours

RATING: 4.5 stars

PETS: Dogs on leashes allowed

Cerro La Jara Loop Trail

LOCATION: Valles Caldera National Preserve

DIFFICULTY: Easy

LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 1.5 miles; 62 feet

ESTIMATED TIME: 30 minutes

RATING: 4.5 stars

PETS: Dogs on leashes allowed

Guaje Canyon Trail

LOCATION: Santa Fe National Forest

DIFFICULTY: Moderate

LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 5.3 miles; 751 feet

ESTIMATED TIME: 2 hours and 18 minutes

RATING: 4.5 stars

PETS: Dogs on leashes allowed

Santa Fe Ski Basin

LOCATION: Santa Fe National Forest

DIFFICULTY: Moderate

LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 4 miles; 1,686 feet

ESTIMATED TIME: 3 hours

RATING: 4.2 stars

PETS: Dog friendly

Guided Tours

Outspire Hiking and Snowshoeing

Tours are offered for varying skill levels, you don't need prior experience to participate. Tour guides design trips to meet the abilities of the group.

LOCATION: Santa Fe, 505-660-0394

DATES: Dec. 21 through March 21

COST: To book a reservation, fill out the online form.

$230 for individuals

$290 for groups of two to four

$75 per additional hiker, max group size of eight

Taos Ski Valley

Book online for a half-day tour, from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The reservation includes snowshoes and pole rentals, professional guides and a picnic lunch with a hot beverage.

DATES: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 15 — March 31

COST:

$175 per person plus tax

$150 per child (5-17) plus tax

Bird Watching

Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge

This refuge consists of 30,000 acres of designated wilderness established to provide a stopover for migrating waterfowl. Migratory birds can be found in the greatest numbers from early November to late January.

LOCATION: San Antonio, New Mexico

Gila National Forest

The forest offers more than 100 bird species, ranging from ravens and hawks to hummingbirds and herons. The forest is also home to the Gila Cliff Dwellings, a complex of 15th-century Mogollon cliff dwellings and other prehistoric sites.

LOCATION: Silver City, New Mexico

Valles Caldera National Preserve

This preserve was named an Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society, meaning it is considered "vital to birds and other biodiversity," the preserve's website stated. The site hosts at least 40 species of conservation concern, in addition to a wide range of other wildlife.

LOCATION: Jemez Springs, New Mexico

Chaco Culture National Historical Park

This park is home to more than 130 species of birds and is the site of ancient pueblos dating from 2900 B.C. to the mid-1900s.

LOCATION: Farmington, New Mexico

Capulin Volcano National Monument

Species such as hawks, ravens, vultures, towhees and hummingbirds flock to this national monument. The prairie grassland around the volcano is a good place for birds of prey to hunt, and the woodland areas provide cover for smaller birds.

LOCATION: Capulin, New Mexico

Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge

This refuge hosts four different biomes, including the Colorado Plateau Shrub Steppe, Great Plains Short Grass Prairie, Chihuahuan Desert and the Pinyon-Juniper Woodland. Birds here include hawks, sandpipers and a variety of sparrows to name a few.

LOCATION: San Acacia, New Mexico

Sledding

Sandia Mountains

Capulin Snow Play Site

Cost: $3 entry fee

Directions:

From Interstate 40 and Exit 175, drive toward Cedar Crest on NM-14. Follow NM-14 — also known as the Turquoise Trail — for about 6.5 miles, to NM-536, also known as the Sandia Crest Scenic Byway. Turn onto NM-536. Capulin Snow Play site is approximately 8 miles up NM 536, about 1.5 miles past the base of the Sandia Peak Ski area. The entrance is on your right. If the gate is locked, the site is closed.

Restrooms: 2 vault toilets

Angel Fire

Nordic Center

Cost: $12 per person per hour session

Sled rentals available for $15, visitors can bring their own sled.

Hours: 10:00 a.m — 3:00 p.m.

Cloudcroft

Upper Karr Recreation Area

Cost: Free

Directions:

From Cloudcroft, take N.M. 130 south and turn right onto N.M. 6563, Sunspot Scenic Byway. Continue along the Sunspot Highway for around 6 miles and to your left, just over the ridge, you'll see a sign for the Upper Karr Recreation Area. This road can be difficult to spot, so keep your eyes open.

Restrooms: 1 vault toilet

Ice Skating

Outpost Ice Arenas

Home of hockey teams and figure skating clubs, this arena also has open skate times.

Location: 9530 Tramway NE, 505-856-7595

Cost:

$10: 6 and up

$1: 5 and under

$9: military

$3: skate rentals

Hours: Vary based on the monthly schedule.

Los Alamos Ice Rink

This rink has skating, hockey and skating lessons from November through February. This outdoor rink was built in 1936.

Location: 1000 Central, Los Alamos, 505-662-4500

Cost:

$2: 5 and under

$4: 5 to 17

$6: 18 to 49

$4: senior, 50 and up

$14: Family of up to four, $5 per additional adult, $4 per additional child

Hours: Call 505-662-4500 for weekly hours

James Sewell Ice Rink

Location: 751 James Canyon, Cloudcroft, 575-644-5525

Cost:

$10: 10 and under

$15: 11 and up (includes skate rentals).

Discount for military and first responders

Hours: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Monday