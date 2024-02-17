5 winter activities for families to enjoy in New Mexico
Feb. 16—It may feel like spring is just around the corner in some parts of the state, but winter is still in full swing in plenty of places.
If you are looking to get your family out and about before the snow melts, check out these five ideas for enjoying winter activities as a family in New Mexico.
Skiing
Taos Ski Valley
Lift tickets start at $95. The lifts were recently updated in September.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through April 7
Ski Santa Fe
Lift tickets start at $95.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through April 7
Angel Fire Resort
Lift tickets start at $110.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 24, 2024; 4 p.m.-7 p.m. night skiing on select nights
Sipapu
Lift tickets start at $14.
Children 12 and under are eligible for a free Power Kids season pass. The pass is also accepted at Sandia Peak Ski area, Pajarito and other ski areas across the Southwest.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through April 7
Red River
Lift tickets start at $99.
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through March 24
Pajarito
Lift Tickets start at $24.
Children 12 and under are eligible for a free Power Kids season pass. The pass is also accepted at Sandia Peak Ski area, Sipapu and other ski areas across the Southwest.
Pajarito's winter schedule is:
12/15-12/17 OPEN
12/22-1/7 OPEN
1/11-11/15 OPEN
1/18-2/11 OPEN Thursdays-Sundays
2/15-2/19 OPEN
2/22-3/3 OPEN Thursdays-Sundays
3/7-3/17 OPEN
3/21-3/24 OPEN
Sandia PeakLift tickets start at $19.Hours: Children 12 and under are eligible for a free Power Kids season pass. The pass is also accepted at Pajarito, Sipapu and other ski areas across the Southwest.
Snowshoeing
Top 10 trails for snowshoeing in New Mexico, according to alltrails.com
Nambe Lake Trail
LOCATION: Santa Fe National Forest
DIFFICULTY: Hard
LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 6.3 miles, 2,057 feet
ESTIMATED TIME: 4 hours
RATING: 4.7 stars
PETS: Dogs on leashes allowed
Tunnel Canyon, West Ridge, and Birdhouse Ridge Trail Loop
LOCATION: Cibola National Forest
DIFFICULTY: Moderate
LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 4.7 miles; 695 feet
ESTIMATED TIME: 2 hours
RATING: 4.5 stars
PETS: Dogs on leashes allowed
Elliot Barker Trail
LOCATION: Carson National Forest
DIFFICULTY: Moderate
LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 5.5 miles; 1,085 feet
ESTIMATED TIME: 2 hours and 43 minutes
RATING: 4.3 stars
PETS: Dogs on leashes allowed
South Crest Trail and La Luz Trail Loop
LOCATION: Cibola National Forest
DIFFICULTY: Moderate
LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 3.3 miles; 692 feet
ESTIMATED TIME: 1 hour and 40 minutes
RATING: 4.7 stars
PETS: Dogs on leashes allowed
Tesuque Peak via FS-150
LOCATION: Santa Fe National Forest
DIFFICULTY: Hard
LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 11.6 miles; 2,109 feet
ESTIMATED TIME: 5 1/2 hours
RATING: 4.6 stars
PETS: Dog friendly
Alamos Vista Trail
LOCATION: Santa Fe National Forest
DIFFICULTY: Hard
LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 2.4 miles; 1,187 feet
ESTIMATED TIME: 2 hours
RATING: 4.7 stars
PETS: Dog friendly
Ellis Trail
LOCATION: Cibola National Forest
DIFFICULTY: Moderate
LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 6.1 miles; 754 feet
ESTIMATED TIME: 2 1/2 hours
RATING: 4.5 stars
PETS: Dogs on leashes allowed
Cerro La Jara Loop Trail
LOCATION: Valles Caldera National Preserve
DIFFICULTY: Easy
LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 1.5 miles; 62 feet
ESTIMATED TIME: 30 minutes
RATING: 4.5 stars
PETS: Dogs on leashes allowed
Guaje Canyon Trail
LOCATION: Santa Fe National Forest
DIFFICULTY: Moderate
LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 5.3 miles; 751 feet
ESTIMATED TIME: 2 hours and 18 minutes
RATING: 4.5 stars
PETS: Dogs on leashes allowed
Santa Fe Ski Basin
LOCATION: Santa Fe National Forest
DIFFICULTY: Moderate
LENGTH AND ELEVATION GAIN: 4 miles; 1,686 feet
ESTIMATED TIME: 3 hours
RATING: 4.2 stars
PETS: Dog friendly
Guided Tours
Outspire Hiking and Snowshoeing
Tours are offered for varying skill levels, you don't need prior experience to participate. Tour guides design trips to meet the abilities of the group.
LOCATION: Santa Fe, 505-660-0394
DATES: Dec. 21 through March 21
COST: To book a reservation, fill out the online form.
$230 for individuals
$290 for groups of two to four
$75 per additional hiker, max group size of eight
Taos Ski Valley
Book online for a half-day tour, from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The reservation includes snowshoes and pole rentals, professional guides and a picnic lunch with a hot beverage.
DATES: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 15 — March 31
COST:
$175 per person plus tax
$150 per child (5-17) plus tax
Bird Watching
Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge
This refuge consists of 30,000 acres of designated wilderness established to provide a stopover for migrating waterfowl. Migratory birds can be found in the greatest numbers from early November to late January.
LOCATION: San Antonio, New Mexico
Gila National Forest
The forest offers more than 100 bird species, ranging from ravens and hawks to hummingbirds and herons. The forest is also home to the Gila Cliff Dwellings, a complex of 15th-century Mogollon cliff dwellings and other prehistoric sites.
LOCATION: Silver City, New Mexico
Valles Caldera National Preserve
This preserve was named an Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society, meaning it is considered "vital to birds and other biodiversity," the preserve's website stated. The site hosts at least 40 species of conservation concern, in addition to a wide range of other wildlife.
LOCATION: Jemez Springs, New Mexico
Chaco Culture National Historical Park
This park is home to more than 130 species of birds and is the site of ancient pueblos dating from 2900 B.C. to the mid-1900s.
LOCATION: Farmington, New Mexico
Capulin Volcano National Monument
Species such as hawks, ravens, vultures, towhees and hummingbirds flock to this national monument. The prairie grassland around the volcano is a good place for birds of prey to hunt, and the woodland areas provide cover for smaller birds.
LOCATION: Capulin, New Mexico
Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge
This refuge hosts four different biomes, including the Colorado Plateau Shrub Steppe, Great Plains Short Grass Prairie, Chihuahuan Desert and the Pinyon-Juniper Woodland. Birds here include hawks, sandpipers and a variety of sparrows to name a few.
LOCATION: San Acacia, New Mexico
Sledding
Sandia Mountains
Capulin Snow Play Site
Cost: $3 entry fee
Directions:
From Interstate 40 and Exit 175, drive toward Cedar Crest on NM-14. Follow NM-14 — also known as the Turquoise Trail — for about 6.5 miles, to NM-536, also known as the Sandia Crest Scenic Byway. Turn onto NM-536. Capulin Snow Play site is approximately 8 miles up NM 536, about 1.5 miles past the base of the Sandia Peak Ski area. The entrance is on your right. If the gate is locked, the site is closed.
Restrooms: 2 vault toilets
Angel Fire
Nordic Center
Cost: $12 per person per hour session
Sled rentals available for $15, visitors can bring their own sled.
Hours: 10:00 a.m — 3:00 p.m.
Cloudcroft
Upper Karr Recreation Area
Cost: Free
Directions:
From Cloudcroft, take N.M. 130 south and turn right onto N.M. 6563, Sunspot Scenic Byway. Continue along the Sunspot Highway for around 6 miles and to your left, just over the ridge, you'll see a sign for the Upper Karr Recreation Area. This road can be difficult to spot, so keep your eyes open.
Restrooms: 1 vault toilet
Ice Skating
Outpost Ice Arenas
Home of hockey teams and figure skating clubs, this arena also has open skate times.
Location: 9530 Tramway NE, 505-856-7595
Cost:
$10: 6 and up
$1: 5 and under
$9: military
$3: skate rentals
Hours: Vary based on the monthly schedule.
Los Alamos Ice Rink
This rink has skating, hockey and skating lessons from November through February. This outdoor rink was built in 1936.
Location: 1000 Central, Los Alamos, 505-662-4500
Cost:
$2: 5 and under
$4: 5 to 17
$6: 18 to 49
$4: senior, 50 and up
$14: Family of up to four, $5 per additional adult, $4 per additional child
Hours: Call 505-662-4500 for weekly hours
James Sewell Ice Rink
Location: 751 James Canyon, Cloudcroft, 575-644-5525
Cost:
$10: 10 and under
$15: 11 and up (includes skate rentals).
Discount for military and first responders
Hours: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Monday