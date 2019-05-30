How 5 Women Coped After Learning Their Cancer Returned

From Prevention

What’s it like to think you’ve conquered cancer, only to find out you actually haven’t? That’s the question we asked five women, each of whom believed they were cancer-free until doctors told them otherwise. In some cases, the same type of cancer had returned; for others, it was a different type altogether.



What helped each of them face the big C for the second time were the very tools that worked during their first diagnosis-staying active, accepting the support of family and friends, and maintaining a positive attitude. Here, they share the details of their coping strategies.

Jen Hanks

“I was on a winning streak,” says Jen Hanks, an elite-level mountain bike racer who lives in Las Vegas, Nevada. She’d successfully battled breast cancer and was back to doing the thing she loves most: competing. “With an increased focus on self-care and nutrition and the grit and gratitude that comes from having undergone cancer treatment, I was stronger than ever, and my race results reflected it.”

She had just claimed the third in a string of first-place wins when she felt a lymph node in her armpit that seemed to be changing. Soon after, an ultrasound confirmed her suspicions: Her breast cancer was back.

Having faced it before, she already knew the importance of exercise and good nutrition. “My very best coping mechanism was to ride my mountain bike,” she says. “It always makes me feel strong and free, and this was especially true during cancer treatment. Wearing a bike helmet also made me look like every other cyclist and gave me respite from being a cancer patient.”

So, just as she did during her first battle with cancer, she rode her bike to every chemo infusion. She also came up with a mantra: I am strong, I am healthy, I am super-duper fast. “Saying these positive-and a little bit silly-words brought me confidence and a sense of calm during a very scary time.”

Now, she says, “I am six years out from my recurrence, and I’m healthy, happy, and most importantly, in remission.”

Kathy Livingston

After beating breast cancer for the second time, Kathy Livingston decided to move to Torrance, California with her husband to be near their daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughters. That’s when her new oncologist called with a follow-up from a recent check-up: She had ovarian cancer. “It was like a bomb went off. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” says Livingston, now 75.