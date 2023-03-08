5 women sue Texas, saying abortion ban put their lives in danger

Reuters

With the overwhelming majority of precincts reporting, just over 62% of voters had cast ballots against the recreational pot legalization measure known as Question 820, compared with nearly 38% who supported it, the state's unofficial results showed. The vote came nearly five years after Oklahoma voters approved legalizing cannabis for medical purposes. The measure would have made it legal for adults 21 and older to purchase and possess up to an ounce of marijuana, and to grow as many as six mature cannabis plants for personal use.