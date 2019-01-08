The 5 Worst Oil Stocks of 2018 Could Have Significant Upside in 2019

Last year proved to be another challenging one in the oil industry. While crude prices initially rallied to their best levels in more than four years, a late swoon wiped away all those gains and then some. Overall, crude prices in the U.S. ended down 19% for the year and were 40% off their peak.

That sell-off in the oil market weighed on most oil stocks last year, though several slumped farther than their peers. The five worst performers among companies in the S&P 500 that primarily produce oil were Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO), Apache (NYSE: APA), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Newfield Exploration (NYSE: NFX). What's surprising about these subpar performers is that each one made a major move designed to boost shareholder value last year. While those actions backfired in 2018, they could pay big dividends in 2019 if oil prices cooperate.

An oil pump with a spectacular sunset in the background. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Rattled despite gobbling up more land in the Permian

Diamondback Energy's stock tumbled 26.6% in 2018. That slump came even though the company made several moves to boost shareholder value. For starters, Diamondback took its first step toward rewarding shareholders for their support by initiating a quarterly dividend in mid-February. In addition, it closed several acquisitions last year, including buying rival Energen for $9.2 billion in cash and stock. Those transactions pushed up the company's earnings, cash flow, production, and growth prospects. They also positioned Diamondback to return more money to shareholders in 2019, which it plans to do by increasing its dividend by 50%. While Diamondback Energy's buying binge, when combined with lower oil prices, weighed on its stock last year, the oil producer's acquisitions position it to grow production 28% in 2019 as it increased its flexibility to ramp its activity level up or down depending on oil prices.

A bold bet that hasn't paid off as expected

Concho Resources slumped 31.6% last year. Like Diamondback, that slide came even though the company made several moves geared toward creating value for investors. In late March, Concho sealed a deal to acquire rival RSP Permian for $9.5 billion. While the company paid a premium value for RSP Permian, it believes the deal will pay big dividends down the road. Speaking of dividends, Concho Resources followed in Diamondback's footprints by initiating a shareholder payout in late October. Although Concho's bold acquisition weighed on its stock last year, especially with oil prices crashing, the company estimates that by combining with RSP Permian, it can produce enough cash to grow production at a 25% compound annual rate through 2020 while returning money to investors via its dividend.

Underperforming despite taking the right steps to create value

Apache cratered 37.8% during 2018. While the company didn't make a needle-moving acquisition last year, it did complete a different type of strategic transaction while also returning more cash to shareholders. In August, Apache formed Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) to unlock the value of its midstream assets while creating an entity that can self-fund growth. The deal valued Apache's midstream business at $3.5 billion, with the company holding a more than 70% stake in that entity, positioning it for further upside as Altus expands its footprint.