5 wounded, 2 critically in shooting at weekly community outreach event in Seattle

Gunfire erupted during a weekly community outreach event in Seattle, leaving five people wounded, two of them critically, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting outside a Rainer Beach Safeway on Friday just after 9 p.m., police confirmed in a press release.

Seattle Police Department Chief Adrian Diaz told reporters “dozens and dozens of rounds” were fired, adding that it appeared the shooters “focused their efforts on an area where there was actually a community event going on.”

For the last two years, the Seattle Community Safety Initiative has been hosting a weekly gathering in the grocery store parking lot, King 5 reported. Its goal is to provide community members with a safe space as a deterrent to violence.

“They give out supplies, they give out free food, they play music,” Urban Family Executive Director Shantel Patu told the news station. “It keeps a festive and peaceful and safe environment and somebody just opened fire on the event.”

It was not immediately known, Diaz said, if the victims were targeted. It’s also unclear what exactly occurred in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Of the five victims, two of them — a male and female both in their 20s — were rushed in critical condition to Harborview Medical center. Another two men, also in their 20s, were transported to the same medical facility, where they are currently listed in stable condition. The last victim, a male in his 30s, was treated on the scene for minor injuries, police said.

Authorities believe two people opened fire on the community event. No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning.

“The gun violence issues that we have in our city, we’ve seen it rise and sometimes slow down at times, but right now we’ve really got to get guns off our streets,” Diaz said.

He also called on any members of the community who may have information about the case to come forward.