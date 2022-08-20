5 wounded around midnight in shooting in Washington Park neighborhood, police say

Chicago police responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a call of multiple people shot in the Washington Park neighborhood where a woman and four men were wounded, at least three critically.

Officers arrived at the scene located in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue and found five victims struck by gunfire. A 40-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 32-year-old man also was struck multiple times throughout the body and was taken to the same hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A third victim, 38, was shot multiple times in the neck and was taken to U of C Medical Center and listed in critical condition. A 31-year-old man suffered a wound to the thigh and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, as well as a 32-year-old man who was shot to the mouth. Both of those men were listed in good condition.

The circumstances leading up to the attack were not available, and no one was in custody. Detectives were investigating.