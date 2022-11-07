5 wounded in Tulare drag race after loser starts shooting

At least five people were shot Sunday night following a drag race gone wrong in Tulare.

A group of illegal street racers were gathered around 8 p.m. near Avenue 208 and Road 84 when the violence broke out. The stretch of asphalt is east of Tulare Golf Course and the International Agri-Center, south of Paige Avenue.

As shot rang out in the pitch black sky, callers began dialing 911. Calls were forwarded from the CHP to Tulare County sheriff's deputies. Both departments responded.

When law enforcement arrived to the spot east of Highway 99, they were told that people had been in the area street racing.

"Someone got upset about the outcome, a fight broke out and multiple people were shot," sheriff's spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie said.

One person drove straight to a local hospital, she said. The other four shooting victims drove to the Paige Avenue and 99 to the Flying J Truck Stop, Ritchie added. Ambulances met the victims there and took them to local hospitals.

"Right now, the extent of their injuries is unknown," Ritchie said.

Tulare County sheriff's deputies are hoping the illegal street racers will give up the shooter. But, anyone with information about the violence is asked to call 733-6218.

The CHP has seen an increase in illegal street racing, especially on rural roads.

"​There is a growing concern for the increase of incidents of illegal street racings that are being reported by the public," the CHP wrote on their website urging people to report the crime. "Currently, there are various task forces that are developed by the CHP to reduce and prevent illegal street racings."

​There are many reasons that contribute to street racing, according to the CHP.

​Fame

Thrill

Cool factor

Fun

Anger

Saving face

Media influence

Consequences of engaging in illegal street racing can be stiff, according to CHP:

Death and injury to self and others

Arrest (Misdemeanor/Felony)

Jail time

Fines

Driver license suspension

Vehicle impound

A permanent arrest record

If you see any person that engages in such activity, contact CHP at 1-800-TELL-CHP.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: 5 wounded in Tulare drag race after loser starts shooting