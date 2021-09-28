5 years given for possessing sexual images of minors

Michael Moser, Crossville Chronicle, Tenn.
Sep. 27—A charge of sexual exploitation of a minor filed against a Cumberland County man during an undercover internet investigation has resulted in a five year prison sentence.

Aaron Lavern Sheffield, 48, Brown's Lane, was arrested Sept. 30, 2019, after investigators found an IP address linked to Sheffield's computer downloading over 50 images and videos of child pornography.

Sheffield, who has no criminal history and was described in court as cooperative with authorities, earlier this month entered a guilty plea. He is to serve the five-year sentences as a Range I offender at 30%. He was immediately taken into custody.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Donald George Carter, charged with theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, theft of property of up to $1,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft of property of up to $1,000 and received a two-year sentence to be served as a Range I offender at 30 percent.

The sentence is suspended and is to be served on supervised probation and Carter is to pay $220 restitution.

The charges stem from the theft of a utility trailer on July 22, 2020, and theft of merchandise from Walmart in January 2019.

—Glenda Gail Sherrill, 62, pled guilty to an information charging solicitation of filing of a false report and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on good behavior probation as long as Sherrill lives in Byrdstown. She is to pay clerk's fee in the case. The case stems from an April 19, 2020, incident.

—Kathy Ann Soriano, 36, charged with theft and introducing contraband into a penal institution, pleaded guilty to introduction of contraband into a penal institution and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The theft charge was dropped. The charge stems from a March 13, 2020, incident when Alprazolam was discovered at the jail when Soriano was arrested on the theft charge.

—Benjamin Journal Jackson, 23, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted aggravated burglary and received a two-year prison sentence to serve at 30% and is to pay $300 in restitution. Fine and court costs were waived. The charge stems from the Dec. 8, 2020, burglary of a residence on Taylor's Chapel Rd.

—Damion Austin Goldburg, 19, pled guilty to an information charging felony evading arrest that occurred on Sept. 1, 2020, and received a one-year sentence to serve at 30%. Fine and court costs are waived.

—Andrea Renee Jones, 30, pled guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $1,000 on Aug. 13, 2020, and was granted judicial diversion. Jones was placed on probation for one year with probation supervision transferred to McMinnville. Fine and court costs are waived.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com

