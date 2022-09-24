5 years later, mother of slain Effingham man feels evidence still not fully investigated

Scherric Edwards woke up to noises outside her bedroom at 2 a.m.

Thinking someone broke into her home, she tiptoed to the kitchen, uncertain of what she would see. But when she turned on the light, she found her 4-year old son, Cameron Edwards, on the floor eating sweet potato pie, the forbidden dessert he could not resist.

“That is one of my favorite memories of him,” said Edwards. “My mother baked the pie and brought it over later that day. He was not supposed to have it. He was a jokester. He was always laughing. He was respectful and silly.”

But on Sept. 24, 2017, Edwards was awakened again in the middle of the night. This time, it was no laughing matter.

“My cousin called me and said get up – Cam has been shot and he is dead,” said Edwards.

‘He was set up’

While at a party at Goldwire Community Center in Clyo, Cameron was lured outside in what his mother believes was a set-up from someone in his inner circle. When he opened the door, shots rang out and Cameron was hit three times, including once in the head, according to Edwards.

His mother believes her son was killed over a dispute involving a female he had a relationship with.

“I believe one of Cameron’s friend sold him out,” said Edwards. “I found out from a family member that they wanted to lead him to a dark road and shoot up the car. My cousin told me that the only person they checked for guns at the party was Cameron. They checked him three times. Everybody else walked in free and clear.”

Cameron wrote a chilling message on his Facebook page a year before he passed that appears to be related to the incident his mother revealed. He wrote, “Dudes like to play tough for these girls, but keep on flexing…I am just trying to be great and stay out of the way. Forget all the BS, I got way too much to lose.”

Cameron Edwards was just 22 years old when he was shot to death outside a gathering in Clyo Sept. 24, 2017.

According to his mother, a year before he passed, Cameron and the man who Edwards believes killed her son met up to discuss their beef, but moments later, Cameron was staring into the barrel of a shotgun. When the assailant tried to shoot Cameron, the gun got jammed. Cameron retreated to a friend’s house and grabbed a gun and fired a shot to defend himself.

“Cam has been shooting since he was five,” said Edwards. “His father and grandfather used to take him hunting. If Cameron wanted to kill him, he could have. That’s the kind of person he was. He didn’t want to kill him. When he did that, it changed him. He was never the same.”

The man who tried to shoot her son was never arrested, according to Edwards.

“We went down to the police station and talked to the detective and showed him the text messages which showed the threats against Cam,” said Edwards. “They said it was self-defense, but they never charged the other man with aggravated assault like they said they would. They didn’t put a guard outside his hospital door. This young man had beef with Cameron over a girl. The detective and I had phone messages between the two of them. He was trying to kill Cameron then and threatened to kill his sons.”

Cameron’s Facebook post made Oct. 17, 2016, corroborates his mother’s story and detailed the drama unfolding in his life. He wrote, “A private number called my phone saying they want to kill me.”

Cameron was murdered nearly a year later. He was 22-years old.

A life remembered

Edwards has four boys, but Cam was the funniest. His mother described him as a respectful man who would do anything to help others.

“He was a best friend to all of his siblings,” said Edwards. “He was manurable and was always over there raking my uncle’s yard to make money – every day.”

Edwards remembers her son’s laugh and his playful demeanor. He left behind three sons, one of which was born after his death. His mother finds solace in her grandchildren as each has a different part of Cameron’s personality.

“Everybody that came in contact with him loved him,” said Edwards. “It has been hard, but I make the best of what God has blessed me with and it is Cameron’s three sons. God knew I needed them to get through this. I don't want to say it gets easier, but you find ways to persevere through this and live your life.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Cold case: Cameron Edwards shooting in Effingham County needs answers