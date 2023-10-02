5 Years Later and Still No Leads for Missing Black Postal Worker

Today marks five years since 26-year-old Kierra Coles disappeared. At this point, the Chicago Police Department is depending on tips from the public on her whereabouts but Coles’ mother isn’t giving up looking for her daughter.



What We Know

Karen Philips told ABC she spoke to her daughter on October 2, 2018 not knowing it would be their last conversation. Coles was working with the U.S. Postal Service and was shopping for baby products awaiting the arrival of her baby in the following six months. However, in the next two days, she’d gone silent not answering phone calls. By Oct. 4, her family had filed a missing person’s report.

Police didn’t name Simmons but said the man in the footage was labeled a person of interest in the investigation. Svilar said he gave conflicting stories on what happened when he last saw Coles and Philips said he lied saying he never saw her. No arrests have been made and it’s unclear what else the cops have done besides scan surveillance footage to resolve the case.

What Now?

On Sept. 24, Coles would have turned 31 years old. Philips celebrated her birthday despite her absence, singing “Happy Birthday” and cutting cake, per USA TODAY. She said she hasn’t heard from her daughter’s boyfriend since the initial report of her disappearance. Though, she’s expressed publicly that she believes he has more to do with the vanishing than he’s let on. In March, she held a press conference calling for the FBI to intervene in the search.

Cole’s relatives and friends are offering over $45,000 in reward for any information to find their loved one. The CPD says the case is open but cold. The Cook County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit has a Missing Persons Investigations Team to aid in missing persons cases that have been unresolved for an extended period of time. The agency told The Root they aren’t currently part of Coles’ case but were “more than willing to assist” if the CPD pulled on them for help.

The Root reached out to the CPD for comment on asking the county sheriff’s office and FBI for assistance. Here is what they said:

“This is still an open investigation. We are seeking any and all information in an attempt to locate her and we won’t stop until we do. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com.”

Call the CPD with any information at 833-408-0069 or 312-746-7330. Submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.



