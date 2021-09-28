After 5 years, Obamas to break ground on Presidential Center

FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama points to a rendering for the former president's lakefront presidential center at a community event at the South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago. Obama's presidential center will move another step closer to its brick-and-mortar future Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 when ground is broken. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SOPHIA TAREEN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — After five years of legal battles, gentrification concerns and a federal review, Barack and Michelle Obama were expected to attend a celebratory groundbreaking Tuesday on their legacy project in a lakefront Chicago park.

Construction on the site along Lake Michigan, near the Obama family home and where the former president started his political career on Chicago's South Side, officially began last month. Work on the Obama Presidential Center is expected to take about five years.

The Obamas were scheduled to host an event, which will be streamed online to limit crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

“With your help, we can make this center a catalyst for economic opportunity, a new world-class destination on the South Side and a platform for young people to drive change,” Obama said in a video announcement ahead of the groundbreaking.

The presidential center, which will sit on 19 acres of the 540-acre Jackson Park, will be unique among presidential libraries.

Obama's presidential papers will be available in digital form. The sprawling campus center will include a museum, public library branch, athletic center, test kitchen and children’s play area.

The initial cost the center was projected at $500 million, but documents released by the Obama Foundation last month showed it is now roughly $830 million. Funds are being raised through private donations.

Progress on the center has been delayed by lawsuits and a federal review required because of the location of Jackson Park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. At the same time, fears about displacing Black residents in the area developed into a yearslong battle resulting in city-approved neighborhood protections, including for affordable housing.

Obama chose Chicago over several cities including Honolulu, where he spent his early years. The former president has said he hopes the center will help jumpstart the economic engine of the city’s South Side.

It's a part of the city that has special significance for the Obamas. The center is near the University of Chicago where Obama taught law and where the Obamas got married and raised their two daughters. Michelle Obama also grew up on the South Side.

“When it came time to plan the Obama Presidential Center, we wanted to give something back to the place that gave us so much,” Michelle Obama said in a video announcement.

___

Follow Tareen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sophiatareen.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Arturas Karnisovas: We want Zach LaVine to be in Chicago for a long time

    KC Johnson: AK: "We're committed to Zach LaVine. We want him to be in Chicago for a long time." Source: Twitter @KCJHoop What's the buzz on Twitter? Rob Schaefer @ rob_schaef Zach LaVine said Bulls front office took input from him on FA moves. Said ...

  • GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

    Republican senators blocked a bill to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government. The efforts are not necessarily linked, but the fiscal yearend deadline to fund the government past Thursday is bumping up against the Democrats’ desire to make progress on Biden’s expansive $3.5 trillion federal overhaul. It’s all making for a tumultuous moment for Biden and his party, with consequences certain to shape his presidency and the lawmakers' own political futures.

  • Few crowds, few women at Kabul zoo under Taliban

    "Women used to come here a lot, but now they are not at all, very little. I walked in all parts of the zoo and saw only five to six women because people are still worried about security," said Kabul resident Mohammad Alam.Crowds appeared thin at the zoo, save for a few visitors and Taliban members.

  • Trump administration assumed everyone was going to get Covid, says former FDA chief

    Former official admits US planning failures and that former president’s officials were reconciled to uncontrolled spread

  • Obamas prepare for Presidential Center groundbreaking

    The Obamas are expected to attend a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at the future site of the Obama Presidential Center.

  • America's Top General Back in the Center of a Political Battle

    WASHINGTON — Nearly 16 months after he walked across a Lafayette Square aggressively cleared of protesters with then President Donald Trump, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is still trying to make amends. He has apologized in a video that infuriated Trump. He has stood up against Republican lawmakers who accused the Pentagon of being too “woke,” issuing a historically expansive rebuke that referenced Mao and Lenin before a head-shaking Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. Sign up for

  • Trump reveals the one thing that would stop him from running again in 2024

    Speculation around Trump’s plans has dampened GOP field

  • Prescott, Cowboys beat Eagles in 1st home game since injury

    Dak Prescott ran toward the tunnel, raising his arms to the fans and tossing them souvenirs after the Dallas Cowboys manhandled the Philadelphia Eagles in prime time. Prescott threw for three touchdowns in his first home game since the injury, Trevon Diggs returned an interception 59 yards for a score and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 41-21 on Monday night. “Just thankful for everything that I’ve been through, all of the hard work that made me account for just to be back out here doing what I love,” Prescott said.

  • Brady doesn't get much help from other Bucs in loss to Rams

    With the likes of LeBron James, Emmy-winning actor Jason Sudeikis and rapper Dr. Dre in attendance, Tom Brady’s first game in shouting distance of Hollywood was every bit the star-studded spectacle it was expected to be. Brady played his part, but a lack of support from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ run game and beleaguered defense that gave up too many big plays proved costly in a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. After being rattled by the Rams in a 27-24 Monday night loss last season, struggling to throw down the field and being intercepted twice, Brady fared better against their defense this time.

  • 'Gaslighting' GOP Governor Ripped For Hypocrisy After Getting Caught In Scandal

    Kristi Noem tried not to directly address the issue.

  • The View 's Ana Navarro Fires Back at Donald Trump Jr. After His Obesity Dig: 'Dimwit with No Skill'

    "Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, okay? Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue," Navarro said on Monday's episode

  • IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan; Businesses revolt

    A major component of President Joe Biden’s plan to raise revenue to pay for his trillions of dollars in new federal spending is now under fire from trade associations across the country.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Opens Up About Israel Iron Dome Vote That Left Her in Tears: 'Yes, I Wept'

    The New York representative and leading progressive addressed her constituents about her choice

  • Sikorsky celebrates the delivery of its first Connecticut-made high-tech heavy lift helicopter to the US Marines

    Sikorsky Aircraft gave a send-off Friday to its first Connecticut-built CH-53K heavy lift helicopter to the U.S. Marine Corps in a ceremony suitable for the massive high-tech aircraft. Nearly 100 executives and employees of the Lockheed Martin Corp. helicopter manufacturer and others celebrated in an aircraft hangar at Sikorsky’s Stratford headquarters, with the helicopter — 99 feet long and ...

  • As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

    Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's daughter attended too. Kassidy Peters, then 26, ultimately obtained the certification in November 2020, four months after the meeting at her mother's office.

  • John Oliver Paints A Picture Of Life If Trump Was Still President

    "I know things are bleak right now, but ... this is technically the better timeline."

  • Yellen Declines to Take IMF Chief’s Calls in Scandal’s Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has declined to return calls from the beleaguered head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, since a scandal broke, indicating that the Biden administration’s withholding of support for her goes beyond its public statements.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid C

  • China's Xi warns of 'grim' Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

    The situation in the Taiwan Strait is "complex and grim", Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory letter on Sunday to the newly elected leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, who has pledged to renew talks with Beijing. Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) elected as their leader on Saturday former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-opposition-partys-new-leader-pledges-renewed-talks-with-china-2021-09-25), who said he would rekindle stalled high-level contacts with China's ruling Communist Party. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty, even though most Taiwanese have shown no interest in being governed by Beijing.

  • Social Democrats' win in Germany could shake up Europe

    BERLIN — Angela Merkel's political farewell was spoiled Sunday night when the Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly claimed victory in Germany's elections, just four years after suffering their worst loss since World War II.Why it matters: The stunning political comeback could swing the balance of power in Germany leftward after 16 years of rule by Merkel's conservative bloc, and it could lay the groundwork for a more ambitious European Union.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insigh

  • Oregon enacts new congressional map after GOP walkout ends

    Oregon became the first multidistrict state to redraw its congressional map for the next decade.