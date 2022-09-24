After 5 years of torment, DeKalb mother says she’s found peace

After five years of torment, Eugenia Terrell says she’s finally found some peace.

Terrell was in the courtroom on Friday when the man convicted of killing her daughter was sentenced to life in prison.

“That’s just the end of it,” said Terrell. “We don’t have to deal with this anymore, so I’m glad of that.”

Earlier this week, a DeKalb County jury found Quantez Tyre guilty of murder and other charges.

In 2017, prosecutors say Tyre waited outside a post office on Wesley Chapel Road where his estranged girlfriend, 22-year-old Tyrika Terrell, worked.

Several months earlier the couple had had a baby together, but when she emerged from the post office, Tyre shot and killed her.

“Nobody knows why,” said Eugenia Terrell. “Nobody really knows why. I don’t even know if he knows why.”

Five years after the murder, Terrell says she waited too long for justice.

“George Floyd’s family didn’t have to wait this long,” said Terrell. “Why should we have to wait this long?”

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s office said a change of judges and the pandemic slowed things down, but somehow, through it all, Terrell says she forgave her daughter’s killer.

“I had to do a lot of praying and getting on my hands and knees and praying because it was rough. It was a hard pill to swallow,” said Terrell.

