5 young adults killed when car crashes into pond and sinks, Florida cops say

Five people between the ages of 18 and 19 are dead after a wrecked car was pulled from a Florida pond, police told news outlets.

Authorities believe the crash occurred between 10 p.m. Sunday, June 25, and early Monday, June 26, near a Top Golf sports entertainment complex in Fort Myers, WINK News reported, citing the city’s police department.

The five had been reported missing before officers were alerted to the wreck around 4 a.m., according to the station.

McClatchy News reached out to Fort Myers police on Monday and was awaiting a response.

The submerged car was pulled from the water with three males and two females still inside, according to WFTX.

“It took a long time to get it out,” police spokesperson Kristin Capuzzi told the Fort Myers News-Press about the car.

Authorities haven’t released the victims’ identities but said at least four were employees at a Texas Roadhouse nearby, the newspaper reported.

The restaurant was closed Monday “due to an employee-related issue” but plans to reopen Tuesday, according to a memo posted on its Facebook page.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, news outlets reported.

Fort Myers is about 125 miles southeast of Tampa.

