5 Youngest Countries in the World

5. Somalia

Population Under 20: 57.8%

Bordering Kenya and the Indian Ocean, the land is associated to its vast landscapes. Somalia ranks 5th on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world, and has 57.8% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 16.3 and the life expectancy is 57.4. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Somalia had a population of 15.4 million and a GDP of $4.9 billion. Since March 2020, the International Development Association is funding 18 projects worth $1.23 billion, focusing on socio-economic recovery, urban development, and core state functions.

4. Uganda

Population Under 20: 57.9%

Regarded for its natural beauty, such as the snowcapped Rwenzori mountains, Uganda ranks 4th on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world. The nation has 57.9% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 15.8 and the life expectancy is 63.3. Uganda has a population of 45,741,000 with a 2019 GDP of $37.79. The country’s real GDP increased by 2.9% in 2020, less than half of the increase seen in 2019.

3. Chad

Population Under 20: 58.1%

Located in central Africa, Chad comes last on the World Bank’s Human Capital Index, meaning a child born today in Chad will be 71% less efficient when he/she reaches adulthood. Ranking 3rd on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world, Chad has 58.1% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 15.8 and the life expectancy is 54.3. Chad has a population of 16,426,000 with a 2019 GDP of $10.93 billion.

2. Mali

Population Under 20: 58.3%

Renowned for its historic and geographic landmarks, Mali ranks 2nd on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world. The country has 58.3% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 16.3 and the life expectancy is 59.3. Mali has a population of 20,251,000 with a 2018 GDP of $17.08 billion. It is a poor Sahelian country with a poverty rate of 42.3% in 2019.

1. Niger

Population Under 20: 60.7%

Valued for its uranium, Niger is a poor economy that relies on agriculture to survive. Ranking 1st on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world, Niger has 60.7% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 15 and the life expectancy is 62.4. Niger has a population of 24,207,000 with a 2019 GDP of $12.91 billion. It is a poor economy, and 40% of its GDP comes from agriculture with a poverty rate of 42.9% in 2020.

The World Bank reports that the government is focused on poverty reduction, but the country suffers from low security. The World Bank recommends more spending on the education sector.

