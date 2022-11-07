50,000 mobilized Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, Putin says

Mobilization in the Russian Federation

Meanwhile, a second wave of mobilization may begin in Russia this winter – despite the Kremlin’s assurances that the mobilization has been completed – according to Russian media outlet Verstka.

Russian authorities, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Putin himself, announced at the end of October that the mobilization has concluded. According to them, 300,000 men have been drafted into the army, and there will be no new drafts.

However, the mobilization decree remains in effect.

Ukraine’s General Staff previously reported that covert mobilization remains underway in Russia.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Moscow is struggling with mobilization, due to insufficient number of military facilities, equipment, and instructors.

