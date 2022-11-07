50,000 mobilized Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, Putin says

26
·1 min read
Mobilization in the Russian Federation
Mobilization in the Russian Federation

Meanwhile, a second wave of mobilization may begin in Russia this winter – despite the Kremlin’s assurances that the mobilization has been completed – according to Russian media outlet Verstka.

Read also: Kremlin planning another wave of mobilization after New Year, reports Russian media

Russian authorities, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Putin himself, announced at the end of October that the mobilization has concluded. According to them, 300,000 men have been drafted into the army, and there will be no new drafts.

However, the mobilization decree remains in effect.

Read also: Putin announces end of mobilization in Russia

Ukraine’s General Staff previously reported that covert mobilization remains underway in Russia.

Read also: Putin announces end of ‘partial’ mobilization in Russia, likely over postponed autumn conscription, says ISW

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Moscow is struggling with mobilization, due to insufficient number of military facilities, equipment, and instructors.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Prigozhin in conflict with Shoigu and wants to punish him

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, "Putin's chef" and founder of the Wagner Group private military company, has been strengthening his position in the Russian Federation; he wants to punish Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister because of the defeats of Russian occupiers on the battlefield in Ukraine.

  • Biden congratulates Israel's Netanyahu on election victory

    President Joe Biden on Monday called former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on his victory in last week's Israeli election, their offices announced. The two men stressed the strong relations between the countries while playing down the deep ideological differences, highlighted by Netanyahu's close alliance with a far-right anti-Arab party, that threaten to strain ties in the coming months. According to Netanyahu’s office, Biden stressed the years-long friendship between the men, stating they are “brothers” and together will “make history.”

  • Russia requests ballistic missiles from Iran and thinks out route from them

    The Ukrainian government is aware of Russia's plans to buy ballistic missiles Fateh-110 and Zolfagar from Iran and ship them by air to Crimea and by sea to Russian ports on the Caspian Sea. Source: The Economist media outlet, referring to Vadym Skibitskyi, the Deputy Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine; Yurii Ihnat, spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine, at a briefing Quote: "We know arrangements are already being made.

  • US and NATO see peace talks between Ukraine and Russia only if Ukraine liberates Kherson, says La Repubblica

    The United States and NATO see the start of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia only if Ukraine’s army takes control of Kherson, the battle for which has both strategic and diplomatic significance, Italian newspaper La Repubblica wrote on Nov. 7.

  • How Sergei Shoigu went from Putin's wilderness bestie to the scapegoat for Russia's failures in Ukraine

    Sergei Shoigu was once touted to be Russia's next prime minister — until a series of problems in the Ukraine war made him a target of scathing criticism.

  • UN unveils global 'early warning' system for disasters at $3 billion

    The United Nations on Monday unveiled a five-year plan to build a global early warning system for deadly and costly extreme weather events amplified by climate change.

  • Azov Regiment insignias appear on streets of occupied Mariupol

    Insignias of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment appeared on street poles in occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, Mariupol mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram post on Nov. 7.

  • Russians search for underground resistance and intensify raids in Kherson Oblast

    The occupiers have intensified raids and filtration measures among the local population in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast. Source: National Resistance Center (NRC) Quote: "The occupiers are actively looking for the underground resistance.

  • COP27: Ukraine a reason to act fast on climate change - Rishi Sunak

    Rishi Sunak tells the COP27 summit in Egypt a greener planet is possible and there "is room for hope".

  • Russians stop movement of ship, which could be used to reach left bank of Kherson Oblast

    Kyrylo Stremousov, the Russian-installed puppet governor of Kherson Oblast, said that the last trip of a motor ship that could "evacuate" local residents from the right bank of Kherson Oblast to the left was on 7 November.

  • Officials: US aid worker shot dead in Baghdad in rare attack

    Assailants shot dead an American aid worker in Baghdad on Monday in a rare killing of a foreigner in the Iraqi capital in recent years, two police officials said. The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lives in the central Karrada district on the east bank of the Tigris River but the reason for the killing was not immediately clear, they said. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters the department is aware of the reports of the killing of a U.S. aid worker in Baghdad and is looking into them.

  • German company may be supplying Russia with fuel for warplanes, Spiegel investigation

    Europe’s leading independent natural gas and oil company Wintershall Dea may still be sending Russia gas condensate – one of the basic materials used to make fuel for Russian warplanes, German media Der Spiegel and ZDR reported on Nov. 4.

  • Battalion of Russian mobilised men wiped out in days, survivors claim

    An entire battalion of Russian mobilised men was wiped out within days of being sent to the frontline in Ukraine, survivors have told Russian opposition media.

  • Russians dig over 1,500 new graves near occupied Mariupol, reports BBC

    Russian invasion forces have dug more than 1,500 new graves at a mass burial site near the occupied city of Mariupol, the BBC reported on Nov. 7 after analyzing satellite imagery.

  • Russian propaganda TV channels stop broadcasting in Kherson, Ukrainian radio back on air

    Russian propaganda television channels have stopped broadcasting in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, spokesman for South Operational Command Vladyslav Nazarov said in a post on the Telegram messenger on Nov. 6.

  • Sunak: Putin’s war is ‘a reason to act faster’ on climate

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday framed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as motivation for accelerating global action against climate change. “Putin’s abhorrent war in Ukraine and rising energy prices across the world are not a reason to go slow on climate change. They are a reason to act faster,” Sunak said…

  • Russian Su-25 attack aircraft shot down near Kherson

    The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson Oblast on the morning of Nov. 7, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force wrote on its channel on Telegram on Nov. 7.

  • Recently nationalized Motor Sich and Ukrnafta to work for national defense, Ukrainian PM says

    Strategic Ukrainian enterprises that were recently nationalized – Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, AvtoKrAZ, and Zaporizhtransformator – will work around the clock to meet national defense needs of the country, Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmyhal said in a Telegram post on Nov. 7.

  • Israeli settlers have high hopes after Netanyahu election win

    High atop a rocky hill in the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers exhilarated by a resounding right-wing election triumph surveyed a landscape dotted with Palestinian villages, scouting new spots to put down roots. The Nov. 1 ballot saw Religious Zionism, a hard-line settler party, soar to third place in parliament, positioning it as a potential powerful partner in Benjamin Netanyahu's likely coalition. "Our expectations are great," said Daniella Weiss, a veteran settler who led the tiny scouting mission.

  • National Guardsmen present their know-how to destroy Russian drones

    Mykolaiv-based National Guardsmen have constructed an installation with PK machine guns [Kalashnikov's tank machine gun - ed.] to destroy Russian drones. Source: Press service of the National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook Details: For mobility, the installation was set up on a pickup truck.