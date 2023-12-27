$50,000 Powerball, $10,000 Mega Million tickets unclaimed in Delaware. Are you a winner?

Check those lottery tickets because you might be a winner.

While the Powerball jackpot continues to rise, there's a few lottery prizes that remain unclaimed in Delaware.

As of Wednesday, the jackpot was worth an estimated $685 million with a cash value of $344.7 million after there was no grand prize winner from Monday night's drawing.

You might not grab the big prize, but you still could be a lucky winner.

Check out these unclaimed winning tickets in Delaware. One of them may be yours.

$50,000 Powerball unclaimed tickets

$50,000 winning ticket sold at Super G for Wednesday, June 21, 2023, drawing

$50,000 winning ticket sold at Food Lion No. 2224 in Seaford for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, drawing

$10,000 Mega Millions unclaimed tickets

$10,000 winning ticket sold at Hockessin Shell for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, drawing

$10,000 winning ticket sold at University Liquors — University Plaza near Christiana for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, drawing

$5,000 Lucky for Life unclaimed tickets

$5,000 winning ticket sold at 301 Plaza for Friday, July 14, 2023, drawing

$5,000 winning ticket sold at Shack & Tobacco Bazaar for Saturday, March 11, 2023, drawing

How long do I have to claim my prize?

Tickets are valid for up to one year past the drawing date for drawing game prizes or within one year of the announced end of sales for Instant Games, according to delottery.com.

How can I claim my prize?

First things first, sign the back of your ticket using an ink pen to identify yourself as the ticket owner. Once signed, ownership of a ticket cannot be changed or transferred, according to the Delaware lottery.

For prizes $599 or less, tickets can be redeemed at Delaware lottery retailers or at the Delaware Lottery Office. You can also mail your tickets to the Delaware Lottery Office: 1575 McKee Road, Suite 102, Dover, DE 19904.

Prizes worth $2,500 or less can be claimed at select Delaware Lottery retailer claim centers throughout Kent, Sussex and New Castle counties.

Any prize between $600 to $5,000 can be claimed between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday at these redemption centers:

Delaware Lottery 1575 McKee Road, Suite 102Dover, DE 19904

Division of Revenue 20653 DuPont Blvd., Suite 2Georgetown, DE 19947302-856-5358

Division of RevenueCarvel State Office Building820 N. French St.Wilmington, DE 19801302-577-8162*Must enter at Ninth and French Streets.

A prize worth $5,001 or more can be claimed at the Delaware Lottery Office on business days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You must bring a photo ID with your name and address and a Social Security card.

All winning Powerball, Mega Millions and Lotto America tickets must be redeemed in the state and jurisdiction where they were sold.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Powerball, Mega Millions lottery ticket winners unclaimed in Delaware