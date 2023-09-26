$50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Marana. Here's what to know for the next drawing

Check your Powerball tickets because there was one $50,000 Powerball winner in Arizona on Saturday, according to a news release.

The lucky winning ticket was sold at the Circle K on W. Tangerine Road in Marana, Ariz.

Since nobody won the Powerball jackpot over the weekend, the jackpot is set to grow to an estimated $785 million ($367 million cash value) for Monday night's drawing, and the jackpot currently ranks as the 4th largest Powerball jackpot and 9th largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next draw is on Monday, Sept. 25.

What time is the next Powerball lottery drawing in Arizona?

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time on Sept. 25.

How much is the Powerball jackpot amount?

The jackpot pool is set to grow to an estimated $785 million and a cash value of $367 million.

What were the winning Powerball numbers on Sept. 23, 2023?

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were 1, 12, 20, 33 and 66. The Powerball was 21. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win Powerball on Sept. 23, 2023?

Nobody claimed a big prize-winning ticket from the Sept. 23 Powerball drawing. However, you do not need to match all six numbers to win a prize on the Powerball.

Three tickets purchased in California, Florida and New York matched the first five numbers, except the Powerball, which won $1 million. One ticket purchased in Michigan matched all five numbers and added the Power Play worth $2 million.

What was the Powerball jackpot for Sept. 23, 2023?

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's draw was for an estimated $748 million and a cash value of $349.9 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Arizona Lottery has a "Where to Play" map that folks interested in participating can use to find the nearest store to purchase tickets.

How much are Powerball tickets?

If you are looking to purchase a ticket for the next Powerball draw, you should expect to pay $2 for each play. You can also purchase Power Play, which will multiply your winnings for another $1 per play.

What is the cut-off time for buying Powerball tickets?

According to the Arizona Lottery's website, the cutoff time for purchasing Powerball tickets is 6:59 p.m. Arizona time on the night of the draw.

Where to watch Powerball drawings

The Powerball drawing is streamed live on the lottery website. It may also air on a local television station in your area.

When are Powerball drawing days?

The Powerball drawings happen three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time.

How to play Powerball

In order to hit it big on the Powerball, you must match all six numbers on your ticket. But you don't have to hit it big to win a prize with the Powerball.

You can win smaller prizes by matching five numbers on the ticket.

What are the Powerball payout options?

If you win the Powerball jackpot and are deciding on how to cash in, you should know you have options.

There are two payout options:

Paid in full over time.

Half the amount upfront.

With the first option, the jackpot amount is spread out over 30 years as an annual payment. With the latter, the winner receives just over half that amount as a lump sum payment.

If you don't win the jackpot but instead win a smaller prize, the Powerball website has a helpful chart to see what you won.

How many numbers do you need to win in Powerball?

In order to win a prize, you only need to match one number. Here is a list of winning combinations.

Matching the Powerball number: $4.

1 Winning number + Powerball number: $4.

2 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $7.

3 Winning numbers: $7.

3 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $100.

4 Winning numbers: $100.

4 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $50,000.

5 Winning numbers: $1 million.

5 Winning numbers + Powerball number: Grand prize.

Republic Reporter Raphael Ramero contributed to this article.

