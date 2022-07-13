$50,000 raised to bail out activists jailed during Jayland Walker protests in Akron

Michael Harris, right, of North Carolina hugs friend and fellow activist Chaz Neal of Minneapolis, Minnesota, after Harris is released on bail from the Summit County Jail on Friday.

An activist stood behind the barred windows of the bail office on Friday afternoon, carefully unwrapping a crumpled flyer demanding justice for Jayland Walker to reveal a thick stack of cash. He thumbed through the bills and handed them to the clerk.

The activist, who does not want to be identified due to safety concerns, is part of Serve the People Akron, a mutual aid coalition made up of local citizens and organizations. The group has been at the forefront of many social justice movements and protests throughout Akron.

Most recently, the group is focused on Walker, who was recently shot at least 60 times and killed by Akron police officers, and protesters caught in the aftermath.

Akron police bodycams: What 13 police body-camera videos show in Jayland Walker's death

Jayland Walker: What we know — and still don't know — about the Akron police shooting death

In the weeks following Walker’s June 27 shooting, protests have raged on in downtown Akron outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center, where police are headquartered. Tensions ramped up and boiled over on July 5, after police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd as some protesters destroyed property. Forty-nine arrests were made that night, with several over more subsequent evenings.

The activist posting bail maintains that all people who were arrested were protesting peacefully within their rights, reciting condemnations of the police department. Police say they arrested these protesters for riots that turned violent on Sunday.

“I want to be here and support my fellow freedom fighters who were illegally detained by police,” he said.

Activists pay bail Friday for protesters at Summit County Jail at the Stubbs Justice Center downtown.

He’s joined by Freya, who works for a local LGBTQ+ organization. Freya, who asked that her full name not be used, filled out paperwork while bantering with the clerk on the seventh floor of the Stubbs Justice Center.

“You guys should run discounts,” she said. “Like a buy 25, get the 26th free situation.”

The clerk chuckled. He had become familiar with the activists over the previous few days as they worked to post bail for fellow protesters.

Story continues

Dozens arrested in Akron: Police arrest 50, city declares curfew after Jayland Walker protests turn violent

In a week, Serve the People Akron raised about $50,000 by crowdsourced fundraising on social media. As of Monday, $8,023 of that was spent to bail out 20 people.

“It’s the least we can possibly do to be there in this moment for them,” Freya said.

Freya and a fellow activist pay bail for two protesters Friday at Summit County Jail.

Mutual aid fund posts bail for 20 arrested in Akron Jayland Walker protests

On Friday afternoon, Michael Harris stepped outside Summit County Jail for the first time in two days, thanks to the financial aid posted by Serve the People.

When he was released from the jail, he greeted his friend with a hug and profanities.

A video showed the North Carolina native repeatedly being punched in the face by a police officer after he was handcuffed Wednesday.

“(expletive) APD, man,” he said as he clasped the hand of Omar Graves, who traveled from North Carolina at 4 a.m. Thursday after he saw the video of Harris’ arrest. The pair, along with another friend, frequently travel across the country to protest after incidents of police violence.

Activists Omar Graves, left, and Michael Harris, both of North Carolina, embrace after Harris is released on bail from the Summit County Jail on Friday.

"We want justice for Jayland Walker, even though there will never be justice for Jayland Walker," he told the Beacon Journal in the parking lot of the jail. "He cannot be returned to us. But we can get accountability for the police who murdered him."

Who was Jayland Walker? 'He was the most sincere, most kindhearted person,' friend says

Upon his Friday release, two days after his arrest, Harris’ busted lip was beginning to scab and scratches on his chest from the altercation with police peeked out of his shirt.

"That night, they come to arrest," he said. "As I'm walking toward this officer asking what's going on, I ask him three times, he rushes me. As he rushes me, the rest of them rush me and they get their little licks on me."

Despite frequent travel and protests across the country, he said he has never been brutalized or forcibly arrested the way he was by APD.

Despite being jailed, Michael Harris, an activist from North Carolina, said he plans to continue protesting in Akron.

Police said they needed to use force because he was resisting arrest. He said he was complying throughout the arrest and in jail, where he said he was threatened to be tazed if he stood up.

Even after being jailed, Harris said he plans to continue protesting in Akron’s streets, showing up to a vigil for Walker's life later that evening.

"This man was assassinated, executed," he said. "Ninety-some rounds, one man who supposedly shot one round? It doesn't make sense, man."

Jayland Walker's funeral: Details announced for memorial services in Akron

Activists continue fundraising efforts for Jayland Walker protesters in Akron

Following the overwhelming support of bail money from the community, Serve the People has plans to continuing funding protesters in Akron.

Their most recent efforts include a gas fund for rolling car caravans around Akron as a means to evade downtown's continuing curfew. According to the GoFundMe page, priority will be given to Black drivers from Akron who have been leading the protest caravans.

Reporter Abbey Marshall is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Learn more at reportforamerica.org. Contact her at at amarshall1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: $50,000 raised to bail out activists jailed in Akron Jayland Walker protests