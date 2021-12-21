$50,000 reward offered by Gavin Newsom in unsolved killing of this Fresno mom

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $50,000 rewards for information that leads to arrests and convictions in four unsolved homicide cases in the state — including that of Jacqueline Flores, who was shot while sitting in her car in southwest Fresno with her 6-year-old daughter in the back seat.

Fresno Police responded to a call around 10:45 p.m. on July 27 following a seven-round SpotSpotter activation at West Kearney Boulevard and South Thorne Avenue, near Chandler Airport.

Police say Jacqueline Flores was shot as she sat in a parked vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Flores was found in the vehicle with one gunshot wound to the upper body and transported to Community Regional Medical Center in grave condition. Her daughter was not hit, though a bullet did enter a back window, where she was sitting.

Flores, 25, died at the hospital three days later. Police at the time did not believe Flores was the intended target, and said the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.

California law allows the governor to offer rewards in certain unsolved cases. Fresno police have exhausted all investigative leads in the case and requested that a reward be offered to encourage anyone with information on the murder to come forward, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Any individual with information about the case is asked to contact Fresno Police detective Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2441 or miguel.alvarez@fresno.gov detective Ben Barnes at 559-621-2421 or ben.barnes@fresno.gov.

Rewards also were offered for unsolved killings in San Pablo in the Bay Area and unincorporated Butte County, and an unsolved triple-homicie in Visalia in May 2020. Jose Hernandez, Blake Medeiros and Isaiah Rule were fatally shot in a vehicle in a parking lot at Golden West High. Hernandez and Medeiros were 19, and Rule was 18.

A $9,000 reward was offered in that case and the Visalia Police Department said in October it would apply for an additional $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the homicides.

All three victims were found around 11:15 p.m. May 5, 2020 and pronounced dead at the scene.