$50,000 reward offered for help identifying suspect who robbed a mail carrier in Lexington

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect accused of robbing a postal worker at gunpoint in Lexington earlier this week.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced Friday afternoon that it was offering the reward.

The robbery happened on the 800 block of Spring Meadows Drive at about 12:20 p.m. Monday, when the suspect came up behind the mail carrier with a gun and demanded the letter carrier’s keys, Lexington police said. The postal worker complied, and the suspect left. The carrier’s bag was later recovered, police said in a news release.

Police released photos of the suspect Thursday, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Both the Postal Inspection Service and the police department said anyone who locates the suspect should not try to apprehend him.

Police said anyone with information should call them at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or using the P3 Tips app available at P3tips.com.

Or, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said anyone with information can contact them by calling 877-876-2455, saying “Law Enforcement” and referencing case number 3961069-ROBB. The postal service said callers’ information would be kept confidential.