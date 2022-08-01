$50,000 reward offered for information in 2017 killing of man at car wash

James Stennies Jr., 59, was shot and killed on April 22, 2017 in Reynoldsburg. His homicide remains unsolved and his family is offering a $50,000 reward through Central Ohio Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of a man killed at a Reynoldsburg car wash in 2017.

James Stennies Jr., 59, was found shot around 1:25 a.m. on April 22, 2017, in the parking lot at the Miracle Car Wash, located at 596 Lancaster Ave. in Reynoldsburg.

According to police, Stennies had been shot multiple times and died at the scene from his injuries.

Police said Stennies was washing his car, a blue 2001 Volvo, to prepare for a funeral of a relative in Indiana that he was planning to attend. Stennies' wallet, keys and cellphone were found at the scene. His vehicle was also found at the scene.

Stennies worked third shift and evidence at the scene showed he had tried to run away after being shot, according to police. No one called 911 to report the shooting. Officers who were in the area heard the shots and eventually found Stennies.

The $50,000 reward was first offered in 2019 but so far no one has come forward with information leading to an arrest.

According to his obituary, Stennies was born in Indianapolis and had moved to Cleveland as a child. He graduated with degrees from Cuyahoga Community College and Ohio University, where he received a bachelor of science degree in visual communications.

Stennies was an accomplished musician, including being a member of the Cleveland All City Band.

His family described Stennies as "friendly and fun to be around." He was a connoisseur of the arts, fine wine, and music. He was also a collector of coffee makers, exotic beans, and related accoutrements. He also loved photography," his obituary states.

At the time of his death, he was employed by T.S. Tech USA and FedEx in the Columbus area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or submit information online at www.stopcrime.org.

