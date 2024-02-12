$50,000 reward offered for information on gray wolves found dead in SW Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After three gray wolves were discovered dead near Bly, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants help finding who harmed the endangered animals.

Officials are offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for killing the wolves on or before Dec. 29.

Gray wolves are considered an endangered species in the western two-thirds of Oregon, and officials say the wolves killed had been part of the Gearhart Mountain Pack. One of the wolves had been a breeding female.

Those with information can contact the FWS at 503-682-6131, or the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-452-7888, *OSP (*677) or email TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Calls can be anonymous.

An investigation is ongoing. Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.

