$50,000 reward offered for information about fatal shooting of hiker in Montecito Heights park

Authorities and the victim's family are offering a $50,000 reward for information about who is responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in September in Debs Park in Montecito Heights.

Jason Cortez, 29, a Virginia resident, was shot in the back on Sept. 10 while walking on a hiking trail in the park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect used an unknown caliber weapon and was last seen heading northbound through trails at Debs Park. Police described the suspect as a man, 20 to 30 years old and standing about 5 feet 10 inches. He was wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt and police have released a sketch.

Virginia resident, Jason Cortez was fatally shot in the back, at random, while hiking in Debs Park on Sept 10th, 3:30pm. Investigators says the shooting (long rifle) suspect is still on the loose. Contact @LAPDHQ with any info. More info today on @KTLA pic.twitter.com/AmViLZpO0z — mark mester (@mester_mark) December 17, 2021

Police held a news conference Friday at the park to announce the reward.

Cortez's wife, Corina Solorzano, fought back tears as she spoke of her slain husband, who she said was "an amazing son and brother and a loyal friend."

"This was supposed to be our first Christmas and New Year's together as a married couple, but now it's the first I will celebrate without him in seven years," she said. "Jason's family and I are desperate for answers and we need your help."

Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD homicide Det. Alex Abundis at (213) 486-8700.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.